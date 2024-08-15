Nachawati Law Group Trial Lawyers Earn Best Lawyers in America Honors

Attorney peers recognize NLG team for litigation expertise

DALLAS, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Peer lawyers across Texas have selected four Nachawati Law Group partners to the prestigious Best Lawyers in America ® guide for their expertise representing plaintiffs in high-stakes litigation. The annual guide to the nation's top lawyers also recognized two firm attorneys to its Best Lawyers Ones to Watch® list.

In its 31st edition, Best Lawyers in America is the oldest and one of the most respected legal industry guides. The selection process starts with nominations and feedback from peers, followed by careful vetting by the Best Lawyers research staff.

Honorees for 2025 include:

Best Lawyers Ones to Watch honorees include:

Matthew Meyer , attorney: Commercial Litigation

, attorney: Commercial Litigation Charlie Stern , partner: Product Liability-Plaintiffs

Nachawati Law Group attorneys are committed to upholding the legal profession's highest standards, and this is only the latest professional recognition for the firm. In addition to individual Best Lawyers honors, the firm has earned some of the legal industry's top honors, including recognition in the companion Best Law Firms in America Tier I for personal injury litigation in Dallas-Fort Worth.

"It's an immense privilege to work with individuals to obtain justice against powerful business interests," Mr. Nachawati said. "Our attorneys work tirelessly for them every day, and I'm proud that their hard work and dedication have not gone unnoticed by our peers."

The firm has taken the lead in important litigation on a national stage, including litigation on behalf of individuals harmed by toxic chemicals, including Monsanto's Roundup and paraquat, as well as products containing talcum powder. The firm fights to hold manufacturers accountable for contamination and illnesses caused by PFAS forever chemicals and works closely with public entity clients in a broad range of claims.

About Nachawati Law Group

Nachawati Law Group represents individuals in mass tort litigation, businesses and governmental entities in contingent litigation and individual victims in complex personal injury litigation. For more information, visit https://ntrial.com.

