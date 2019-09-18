Nacho Abia of Olympus Corporation of the Americas Joins More Than 700 CEOs in Unprecedented Commitment to Advance Diversity and Inclusion in the Workplace

By signing on to this commitment, OCA is pledging to take action to cultivate a workplace where diverse perspectives and experiences are welcomed and respected and where employees feel encouraged to discuss diversity and inclusion. The collective of more than 700 signatories has already shared more than 600 best known actions, exchanging tangible learning opportunities and creating collaborative conversations via the initiative's unified hub, CEOAction.com . Among the Olympus commitments:

Continue to support and have open dialogue on complex and sometimes difficult conversations about diversity and inclusion. Implement and expand unconscious bias education. Have Olympus share and collaborate with other companies on best practices. Create and share strategic diversity and inclusion paths with the OCA leadership team.

"Diversity and inclusion can raise issues that are difficult to navigate, but by encouraging constructive conversation about our differences, we believe we will strengthen our unity as an organization," said Nacho Abia, President and CEO, Olympus Corporation of the Americas. "I am proud that OCA is committing to cultivating a work environment where employees can openly address challenges, present opportunities, and share perspectives—this commitment is in line with our goals to be a company that makes lives safer, healthier and more fulfilling around the world." Mr. Abia speaks about the pledge in a video available here: https://youtu.be/aTEXTi3tWcs.

Organizations joining the pledge are taking a step towards effecting positive change. A diverse and inclusive workforce facilitates community, but also drives innovation and creativity. A recent study found that 85 percent of those surveyed reported that diversity is key to fostering innovation.

The CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ is led by a steering committee of CEOs and leaders from Accenture, BCG, Deloitte US, The Executive Leadership Council, EY, General Atlantic, KPMG, New York Life, Procter & Gamble, and PwC. The coalition represents 85 industries, all 50 US States, and millions of employees globally.

To learn more about the pledge, visit CEOAction.com . The website serves as a hub for information sharing, idea generation, and program development. With more than 600 best known actions shared, companies that are not currently implementing the elements of the pledge can use it as an opportunity to learn from others that are already doing so. Learning from, and sharing, actions help companies drive greater engagement within their own programs, as well as mentor others on their journey.

CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ is the largest CEO-driven business commitment to advance diversity and inclusion within the workplace. Bringing together more than 700 CEOs of America's leading organizations, the commitment outlines actions that participating companies pledge to take to cultivate a workplace where diverse perspectives and experiences are welcomed and respected, employees feel comfortable and encouraged to discuss diversity and inclusion, and where best known—and unsuccessful—actions can be shared across organizations. Learn more at CEOAction.com and connect with us on Instagram: @CEO_Action and Twitter: @CEOAction .

