Nachos Market size to grow by USD 1,698.85 million from 2022 to 2027, Growth of organized retail sector to drive market growth - Technavio

Nachos Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our nachos market report covers the following areas:

Nachos Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

The growth of the organized retail sector is a key driver for the growth of the nachos market during the forecast period.

Organized retail is an integral part of offline distribution channels. It facilitates the consumer purchasing process and allows them to choose from a variety of packaged nachos.

Tesco Plc (Tesco), Walmart Inc., Target Brands Inc. (Target), and ALDI Inc. (ALDI) are part of a large hypermarket and supermarket. These organizations offer a plethora of packaged food products, such as nachos.

Hence, the growth of the organized retail sector is expected to fuel the development of the market in focus during the forecast period.

Major Challenges

The growing health concerns about obesity are major challenges hindering the market growth during the forecast period.

The use of certain substances in the regular diet is directly related to increased obesity rates. For example, nachos have too many calories and fat. Excessive consumption can lead to weight gain and water retention, increasing the risk of heart disease and high blood pressure.

Similarly, gluten-intolerant consumers avoid foods that are made from wheat, making it difficult for manufacturers to substitute non-allergenic ingredients. Eliminating trans fats from prepared foods is also a major concern for food manufacturers. Trans fat substitutes affect product quality, including taste, texture, shelf life, and product stability.

As RTE products are usually high in fat, overconsumption can lead to obesity, overweight, and other health problems.

Such factors are expected to hinder the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Nachos Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Product

Baked



Fried

Application

Commercial



Household

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

The market share growth by the baked segment will be significant for the overall market growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the growing health consciousness of consumers around the world. Due to its low oil content, baked nachos have become a healthy option, further boosting the growth of the baked nachos segment. Homemade tortilla chips are processed into a base with other ingredients added, and nuts can be cooked nut-free for consumers with allergies. Hence, such factors are estimated to boost the growth of the global nachos market during the forecast period.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Nachos Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Nachos Market, including some of the vendors such as AMICA CHIPS Spa, Arca Continental SAB de CV, Axium Foods Inc., Bahlsen GmbH and Co. KG, Balance Foods Inc., General Mills Inc., Greendot Health Foods Pvt. Ltd., ITC Ltd., Kellogg Co., Kelly Ges.mbH, Nacho King Corp., Old Dutch Foods Ltd., Orenda Foods Pvt. Ltd., PepsiCo Inc., Ricos Products Co., San Carlo Gruppo Alimentare SpA, The Good Bean Inc., The Hershey Co., Universal Robina Corp., and Conagra Brands Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Nachos Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Vendor Offerings

AMICA CHIPS Spa - The company offers nachos such as tortilla chips.

The company offers nachos such as tortilla chips. Arca Continental SAB de CV - The company offers nachos such as Bokados tortilla chips.

The company offers nachos such as Bokados tortilla chips. Axium Foods Inc. - The company offers nachos such as white corn round tortilla chips.

Nachos Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist nachos market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the nachos market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the nachos market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of nachos market vendors

Nachos Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.64% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,698.85 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022- 2023 (%) 5.08 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 43% Key countries US, Mexico, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AMICA CHIPS Spa, Arca Continental SAB de CV, Axium Foods Inc., Bahlsen GmbH and Co. KG, Balance Foods Inc., General Mills Inc., Greendot Health Foods Pvt. Ltd., ITC Ltd., Kellogg Co., Kelly Ges.mbH, Nacho King Corp., Old Dutch Foods Ltd., Orenda Foods Pvt. Ltd., PepsiCo Inc., Ricos Products Co., San Carlo Gruppo Alimentare SpA, The Good Bean Inc., The Hershey Co., Universal Robina Corp., and Conagra Brands Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

