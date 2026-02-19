NACLB 2026: Leading the Conversation on AI, Economics, and the Future of Commercial Lending Brokerage under New Ownership

DOVER, Del., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Alliance of Commercial Loan Brokers (NACLB) is gearing up to be a highly anticipated event, taking place this June at the iconic Fontainebleau Miami Beach. After a brief pause, the nation's premier gathering for commercial loan brokers, lenders, and finance professionals is back under the leadership of Boost Events, ushering in a new chapter focused on growth, innovation, and meaningful industry connections. With rapid change reshaping the industry — from the rise of AI and macroeconomic uncertainty to increased competition and evolving lender preferences — the conference will serve as a premier platform for meaningful conversations and high-value connections with leading practitioners and industry leaders.

In light of recent events that have created confusion in the marketplace, Boost Events wishes to clarify several important points. Boost Events is the sole and lawful owner of the NACLB trademarks and associated goodwill, having acquired them through a court-supervised bankruptcy auction connected to the former owner's personal bankruptcy proceedings. The trademark assignment has been fully executed and recorded, and the United States Patent and Trademark Office accurately reflects Boost Events as the current registered owner. Boost Events did not acquire, and has never owned or operated, the separate New York limited liability company known as National Alliance of Commercial Loan Brokers, LLC or any of its tangible assets. That entity and its assets are distinct from the NACLB trademarks and brand rights and have no connection to the NACLB conference or Boost Events' operations. The former owner has relinquished all legal rights to the NACLB name, trademarks, and brand and has no involvement whatsoever in the NACLB conference or any NACLB-branded activities conducted by Boost Events. Any recent court orders referenced in online articles pertain solely to the separate LLC and do not affect Boost Events' ownership of the NACLB trademarks, the NACLB brand and goodwill, or the operation of the NACLB conference.

"We have seen the news articles and understand the confusion it has caused in the market," said Tripp Mahan, Managing Director of Boost Events. "I want to be absolutely clear that the previous owner has nothing to do with the NACLB brand anymore, and the recent court order has no bearing on our plans for the conference. The NACLB trademarks and brand rights were owned by the former owner in his personal capacity and were not assets of the separate LLC referenced in those articles. Those matters refer only to legacy items, such as office assets of the former LLC. Our focus is entirely on delivering an exceptional NACLB conference experience in June." The response from the industry has been overwhelmingly positive. Brokers across the country are eager for the return of a dedicated platform built specifically for their community, while banks and lenders are looking forward to reconnecting with high-quality originators and strengthening commercial relationships. "NACLB has always been where real business happens," said one national commercial lender. "We're excited to see the platform return with strong leadership and a renewed focus on opportunity." A long-time broker added, "This conference brings the entire ecosystem together. The networking, deal flow, and educational value are unmatched — we're thrilled it's back."

Boost Events remains fully committed to delivering a professional, high-impact NACLB conference this June and to building long-term value for the commercial finance community through ethical operations and responsible stewardship of the NACLB brand.

