NACME Announces New Headquarters and Additions to Senior Team

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Action Council for Minorities in Engineering, Inc., the leading nonprofit organization supporting under-represented minorities pursuing undergraduate degrees in engineering and computer science, will move to a new headquarters at 1432 Duke Street, Alexandria, VA, on September 1, 2019. The new office will allow NACME to grow its staff to align with new programs and to expand its donor base. The organization was previously headquartered in White Plains, NY.

"Our new headquarters will enable NACME to expand its support for minority engineering students, a mission that is more important today than ever before" says Ray Dempsey, Jr., Chairman of the Board of NACME, Inc. "The NACME Board of Directors sought to identify a location that would ensure NACME is well positioned for our next era of delivering best in class scholarship and student development programs. Old Town Alexandria, with its proximity to our nation's capital, and as a cluster of national non-profits focusing on the advancement of STEM, was a natural consideration. After careful analysis, the 1432 Duke Street property was unanimously selected."

NACME's new office townhouse building maximizes collaboration, while offering "hot desk" opportunities for our partners. In addition to the building offering the best available office technology, this move will significantly reduce office overhead.

NACME's President and CEO, Michele Lezama, led the search to find the new space. "As a nonprofit organization, it was important to invest in a space that allows for strategic growth, collaboration with our partners, and is also operationally efficient" says Lezama. "We are confident that we found that balance and look forward to welcoming our supporters to our new home."

As part of this strategic repositioning, NACME would also like to announce new additions to the senior team:

Carole M. Adolphe, a NACME scholarship recipient, has recently joined as NACME's CFO. Carole most notably served as CFO of OPTIMUS Corporation and CenterScope Technologies, Inc. (where both CEOs were also NACME scholarship recipients). She serves on several boards, including STEM For Her through Women In Technology (WIT), Women In Business Initiatives at George Mason University and Association for Corporate Growth. She is a graduate of SUNY Stony Brook (BS) and University of Texas at Austin (MBA).

Aisha K. Lawrey will join NACME as the Senior Director, Programs and Scholarships. Lawrey most recently served as Director, Engineering Education at the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME). Prior to ASME, Lawrey was Associate Director of Education, Outreach & Diversity at Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey. Lawrey received her BE in Electrical Engineering from Stevens Institute of Technology, and her MPA in Public Policy and Urban Education from Rutgers.

NACME's current contact phone numbers will remain active. The new address is:

1432 Duke Street

Alexandria, VA 22314

info@nacme.org

www.nacme.org

About NACME

NACME helps to ensure American competitiveness by leading and supporting the national effort to expand U.S. capability through increasing the number of successful historically under-represented individuals who pursue careers in computer science and engineering. NACME arguably enables the largest amount of private college scholarships for underrepresented minorities pursuing degrees in schools of engineering. NACME is strategically driven by a board of directors of C-Suite executives representing leading corporations who champion diversity. Our mission is to enrich society with an American workforce that champions diversity in technical fields by increasing the number of URMs in engineering and computer science.

Upcoming Events:

August 30, 2019

On-line Scholarship Application Launch (escholarships.org)

September 11, 2019

Ribbon Cutting and Open House, Alexandria, Virginia

October 30, 2019

45th Anniversary Sapphire Gala and C.A.S.E. Academy, New York, NY

Contact: Suzette Soltero

Email: info@nacme.org

