NACON ANNOUNCES SHIPPING OF NEW RIG 800 PRO HEADSET SERIES WITH MULTI FUNCTION BASE STATION FOR XBOX®, PLAYSTATION® AND PC

Alongside the base station, the 800 PRO also features RIG signature premium audio with powerful 40mm drivers that have been precisely tuned for 3D audio. Available in two models, the 800 PRO HS is designed for PlayStation® while the RIG 800 PRO HX is officially licensed for Xbox® and includes Dolby Atmos® for Headphones. Gamers can experience three-dimensional precision audio by simply connecting the dock or USB wireless adaptor to the Xbox console.

"We set out to deliver a serious upgrade to the popular 800 Series with the new PRO edition. We've added a unique charge dock with a removable USB wireless adapter while maintaining the $149.99 price tag," said NACON Head of Development for RIG, Jack Reynolds. "The new 800 PRO Series gives players the audio performance they need to improve, compete and win at an incredible price."

The RIG 800 PRO is available now in the US in for $149.99. A RIG 800 PRO HD, which is a version for PC, is scheduled to launch in the US later in 2022. Watch the trailer here: https://youtu.be/t7JnokLipMQ

RIG 800 PRO features:

Charge anywhere: The new multifunction base station that allows you to conveniently dock and charge your headset.

The new multifunction base station that allows you to conveniently dock and charge your headset. Unleash 3D audio: Access Dolby Atmos® for Headphones instantly when you connect the wireless adapter or base station to your Xbox®.

Access Dolby Atmos® for Headphones instantly when you connect the wireless adapter or base station to your Xbox®. Long battery life: Similar to its predecessor, the RIG 800 PRO has up to 24-hours, lag-free wireless audio with secure connection to your console.

Similar to its predecessor, the RIG 800 PRO has up to 24-hours, lag-free wireless audio with secure connection to your console. Wireless excellence: Up to 30 ft / 10m of wireless range with a dedicated 2.4GHZ radio frequency.

Up to 30 ft / of wireless range with a dedicated 2.4GHZ radio frequency. Premium audio: 40mm, high-sensitivity drivers with low frequency resonators that reinforce base and reduce distortion.

40mm, high-sensitivity drivers with low frequency resonators that reinforce base and reduce distortion. RIG signature style and comfort: The RIG 800 PRO features RIG signature self-adjusting head strap with small, medium or large sizing allowing for the perfect fit every time, and a flexible, durable headset frame that is virtually unbreakable.

The RIG 800 PRO features RIG signature self-adjusting head strap with small, medium or large sizing allowing for the perfect fit every time, and a flexible, durable headset frame that is virtually unbreakable. A fan favorite feature: Noise-canceling mic with flip-to-mute function for focused gameplay.

Noise-canceling mic with flip-to-mute function for focused gameplay. On headset controls: On-ear volume, game/chat balance * and mic monitoring controls.

On-ear volume, game/chat balance and mic monitoring controls. Stay Focused: Sound-isolating ear cups block noise and keep you focused.

The RIG 800 PRO HX and HS is available now from the below retailers for $149.99:

For more information on the RIG 800 PRO, visit https://www.riggaming.com/800-pro-series .

* Only available on the RIG 800 PRO HX.

About RIG

RIG is a premium gaming accessory brand and the leader in tournament audio for professional gaming. RIG introduced the first stadium-class esports headset in 2012 and is trusted by sound stage professionals, team coaches and pro players during league and live events worldwide. The brand's mission is to develop next generation gear for competitive gamers, esports players and live streamers. In 2020, RIG was acquired by NACON, a leading video game developer and designer of premium gaming accessories, including the Compact and Revolution series of controllers for console and PC.

About NACON

NACON is a company of the BIGBEN Group founded in 2019 to optimize its know-how through strong synergies in the video game market. By bringing together its 10 development studios, the publishing of AA video games, the design and distribution of premium gaming devices, NACON focuses 20 years of expertise at the service of players. This new unified business unit strengthens NACON's position in the market, enables it to innovate by creating new unique competitive advantages. www.nacongaming.com

Assets available here

Media contact: Heaven Media, [email protected]

SOURCE NACON