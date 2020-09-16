NACON appoints leadership for new US subsidiary

Peter Petrides – NACON Pty. Ltd. ANZ Managing Director and RIG Vice President Global Sales and Marketing

Tess Reddy – NACON Pty. Ltd. Global Marketing Director, RIG

NACON Chief Executive Officer, Alain Falc said the new hires bring an incredible level of expertise in gaming peripherals, branding, partnerships, esports and leadership.

"Looking beyond our Initial Public Offering (IPO), NACON is extremely well-positioned to capture the growth opportunities in the American market and other regions enabled by the strength of the console gaming business. The team has been with RIG from the beginning and bring exceptional expertise, industry depth and leadership to their respective roles. We look forward to moving NACON ahead together."

Prior to this appointment, Reynolds was the Poly Senior Director for the RIG business and spearheaded the growth of the RIG brand with former Poly Global Director of Esports and Strategic Partnerships Rosemond to become a top console gaming headset brand in the United States.

"I am extremely excited to be given this opportunity to lead NACON USA and drive the company's growth in this critically important region," said Reynolds. "This team has been instrumental in building our brand over the years and it's their hard work that has allowed RIG to increase its market share and secure the number two position for console headset brand in the US for the month of July[1]. We look forward to continuing to deliver innovative products that improve gaming performance and drive RIG forward."

About RIG™

From its inception, RIG has developed products that deliver superior audio for competitive gamers and streamers at all levels. The RIG team is committed to pushing boundaries and to bringing first-to-market innovations that enhance the gaming experience.

About NACON

NACON offers gamers the tools that meet their needs in terms of experience and gaming performance. Whether professional or amateur, on PC or console, every gamer can find in NACON an unfailing ally that is always attentive to the community.

