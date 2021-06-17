NACTOY Releases 2022 Vehicle Award Candidates

DETROIT, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year (NACTOY) Awards™ said today it expects a total of 38 cars, trucks and utility vehicles will be eligible for the 2022 awards.

As of today, automakers are planning to launch 12 all-new or substantially new cars, eight trucks and 18 utility vehicles this year in North America that meet the eligibility requirements.

"This year's mix of eligible new vehicles highlights both existing and emerging trends in the automotive industry," said NACTOY President Gary Witzenburg. "Utilities of all types and sizes continue as the largest and most popular vehicle category, so the large number of them comes as no surprise. However, the number of eligible pickups is the most we've seen in several years, reflecting trends toward smaller pickups and electric trucks, some from emerging startups."

Electric and hybrid vehicles, including at least nine full battery electrics, will vie for awards across all three categories, and several new OEMs emerge on this year's list with start-ups Lucid Motors, Karma, and Rivian offering vehicles that compete with those of established automakers.

"The high numbers of both electric vehicles and new manufacturers make 2022 especially exciting and difficult to predict," Witzenburg said.

Chosen by a panel of 50 highly experienced and respected jurors from print, online, radio and broadcast media across the U.S. and Canada – rather than a single publication or media outlet – the NACTOY awards are unique and among the most prestigious in the industry. To be eligible, vehicles must be all- or substantially new and available for purchase before the end of the year.

Determining the eligibility list is the first step in the annual award process. Jurors will narrow the list with a preliminary vote in September, then will conduct additional driving evaluations through the rest of the year, including during an October comparison drive in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Semi-Finalists in each category will be announced in September, Finalists in November and category winners in January.

Car of the Year

Audi A3

Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing

Genesis G70

Honda Civic Sedan

Karma GS-6

Lucid Air

Maserati MC20

Mercedes-Benz EQS

Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Subaru BRZ

Toyota GR 86

Volkswagen Golf Mk VIII (Golf R/Golf GTI)

Truck of the Year

Ford F-150 Raptor

Ford Maverick

GMC HUMMER EV

Hyundai Santa Cruz

Nissan Frontier

Rivian R1T

Tesla Cybertruck

Toyota Tundra



Utility Vehicle of the Year

Acura MDX

Buick Envision

Chevrolet Bolt EUV

Ford Bronco

Genesis GV70

Hyundai IONIQ 5

Hyundai Tucson (HEV/ICE/PHEV)

Infiniti QX60

Jeep Grand Cherokee (ICE, PHEV, L)

Jeep Wagoneer/Grand Wagoneer

Kia Carnival

Lexus NX

Mazda MX-30 electric

Mitsubishi Outlander

Nissan Pathfinder

Toyota Corolla Cross

VW ID.4

VW Taos

NOTE: Spanish and French versions of this release will be available on NACTOY's website. For more information about NACTOY and its history: http://northamericancaroftheyear.org.

ABOUT NORTH AMERICAN CAR, TRUCK, AND UTILITY VEHICLE OF THE YEAR™

The awards are intended to recognize the most outstanding new vehicles of the year. These vehicles are benchmarks in their segments based on factors including innovation, design, safety, handling, driver satisfaction and value for the dollar. The organization gives out three awards. They are: "North American Car of the Year™," "North American Truck of the Year™," and the "North American Utility Vehicle of the Year™." The awards are unique because they are given by an independent jury of automotive journalists from the United States and Canada instead of being given by a single publication, website, radio or television station.

SOURCE North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year Awards