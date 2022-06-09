NACTOY Releases Annual List of Vehicle Award Candidates

Jun 09, 2022, 08:00 ET
47 Cars, Trucks and Utility Vehicles are expected to be eligible candidates for the 2023 North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year Awards™
- Ties for most eligible vehicles in the history of NACTOY
- 19 battery electric vehicles – highest number of EVs ever
- Two out of three pickups in the truck category are electric
DETROIT, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year (NACTOY) Awards™ said today it expects a total of 47 cars, trucks and utility vehicles to be eligible for the 2023 awards – tying with 2019 for the most eligible vehicles in the history of the awards.
As of June 9, automakers have confirmed plans to launch 13 all-new or substantially new cars, three trucks and 31 utility vehicles this year in North America that meet NACTOY'S eligibility requirements.
"This high number of eligible vehicles highlights the wide range of choices consumers have among new vehicles this year," said NACTOY President Gary Witzenburg, "driven primarily by increased offerings of battery electric vehicles, continued popularity of the utility category and arrivals of new OEMs. We look forward to testing and evaluating this diverse list of exciting vehicles to determine this year's three NACTOY Award winners."
Awarded by a panel of 50 highly experienced and respected jurors from print, online, radio and broadcast media across the U.S. and Canada – rather than a single publication or media outlet – the NACTOY awards are unique and among the most prestigious in the industry.
To be eligible, vehicles must be all or substantially new and available for purchase before the end of the calendar year. Determining this eligibility list is the first step in the annual award process. Jurors will narrow the list with a preliminary vote in September, then will conduct additional driving evaluations through the rest of the year, including during an October comparison drive. Semifinalists in each category will be announced in September, finalists in November and category winners in January.
"Once again the SUV category has the most eligible vehicles, but this list of confirmed vehicles demonstrates that automakers continue to believe in the future of the car category," said NACTOY Secretary Nicole Wakelin. "While we only have three trucks eligible this year, these contenders come after an unusually competitive year in 2021 when eight trucks were eligible."
Car of the Year
Acura Integra
BMW i4 eDrive 40i
BMW i4 M50i
Genesis G80
Genesis G90
Maserati MC20
Mercedes C Class
Mercedes EQE
Nissan Z
Porsche Cayman GT4 RS
Porsche 911 GTS
Subaru WRX
Toyota GR Corolla
Truck of the Year
Chevrolet Silverado ZR2
Ford F-150 Lightning
Lordstown Endurance
Utility Vehicle of the Year
Audi Q4 e-tron
BMW iX xDrive M50i
Cadillac Lyriq
Fisker Ocean
Genesis GV60
Honda CR-V
Honda HR-V
Honda Pilot
Kia Sportage
Kia Niro
Kia EV6
Jeep Wagoneer LWB
Jeep Grand Wagoneer LWB
Land Rover Range Rover
Land Rover Range Rover SV
Land Rover Range Rover Sport
Land Rover Defender 130
Lexus LX600
Lexus RX
Mazda CX-50
Nissan Ariya
Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT
Rivian R1S
Subaru Solterra
Toyota Sequoia
Toyota bZ4X
Toyota Corolla Cross
Vinfast VF 8
Vinfast VF 9
Volvo C40 Recharge
Additional Utility vehicle TBA
The awards are intended to recognize the most outstanding new vehicles of the year. These vehicles are benchmarks in their segments based on factors including innovation, design, safety, handling, driver satisfaction and value for the dollar. The organization gives out three awards. They are: "North American Car of the Year™," "North American Truck of the Year™," and the "North American Utility Vehicle of the Year™." The awards are unique because they are given by an independent jury of automotive journalists from the United States and Canada instead of being given by a single publication, website, radio or television station.
