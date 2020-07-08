NACTOY Releases Revised Vehicle Eligibility List for 2021 Awards

DETROIT, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The North American Car, Utility and Truck of the Year (NACTOY) Awards today announced the addition of six vehicles to its list of 36 models eligible for the 2021 awards, including some late launches brought on by COVID-19-caused delays.

The six additional vehicles are:

Car

2020 Cadillac CT4/CT4-V

2021 Kia K5

2021 Polestar 2

Utility

2021 BMW X5 xDrive45e

2021 Ford Bronco Sport

2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA

NACTOY expects it will add several more models before this year's list closes as jurors work to accommodate the industry's unusual and still-changing 2021 product release cadence.

"In order to provide consumers with the most comprehensive assessment of new cars, SUVs and trucks, we think that it is essential to be as inclusive as we can when it comes to vehicles that will be in showrooms by the end of 2020, so we're adjusting our time schedule accordingly," said NACTOY President Gary Witzenburg.

NACTOY jurors make assessments of vehicles that qualify for consideration during their work for print, online, radio and broadcast outlets, and during an annual comparison drive, which will be held this year from October 5 to 8 in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Semi-Finalists in each category will be announced at the LA Auto Show in November, Finalists in December and category winners in Detroit in January 2021.

To be eligible, vehicles must be all-new or substantially new and must be available at dealerships before the end of the year.

The Previously Released List of 2021 NACTOY Candidates with Additions:

Car of the Year

2021 Acura TLX 2021 BMW 330e and 330e xDrive 2021 BMW 430i, 430i xDrive and M440i xDrive 2021 BMW 545e xDrive *2020 Cadillac CT4/CT4-V 2021 Genesis G80 2021 Hyundai Elantra family (includes N Line and HEV) *2021 Kia K5 2021 Lexus IS 2021 Mercedes-Benz E Class Sedan, All-Terrain, Coupe, Cabriolet 2021 MINI Cooper SE 2020 Nissan Sentra *2021 Polestar 2

Utility of the Year

2021 BMW X2 xDrive25e 2021 BMW X3 xDrive30e *2021 BMW X5 xDrive45e 2021 Buick Encore GX 2021 Cadillac Escalade 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe/Suburban 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer *2021 Ford Bronco Sport 2021 Ford Mustang Mach E 2021 Genesis GV80 2021 GMC Yukon/Yukon XL 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe 2021 Hyundai Venue 2021 Kia Seltos 2020 Land Rover Defender 90 and 110 2020 Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring 2020 Mazda CX-30 *2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA 2021 Nissan Rogue 2020 Toyota Highlander 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime 2021 Toyota Sienna 2021 Toyota Venza 2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport 2021 Volvo XC40 P8 Recharge

Truck of the Year

2021 Ford F-150 2020 Ford Super Duty 2020 Jeep Gladiator Mojave *Added to list



ABOUT NORTH AMERICAN CAR, UTILITY AND TRUCK OF THE YEAR

The awards are intended to recognize the most outstanding new vehicles of the year. These vehicles are benchmarks in their segments based on factors including innovation, design, safety, handling, driver satisfaction and value for the dollar. The organization gives out three awards. They are: "North American Car of the Year," "North American Utility Vehicle of the Year," and "North American Truck of the Year." The awards are unique because they are given by an independent jury of automotive journalists from the United States and Canada instead of being given by a single publication, website, radio or television station.

