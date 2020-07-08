NACTOY Releases Revised Vehicle Eligibility List for 2021 Awards

Eligibility list for annual awards expanded by six to 42 cars, utilities and trucks

DETROIT, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The North American Car, Utility and Truck of the Year (NACTOY) Awards today announced the addition of six vehicles to its list of 36 models eligible for the 2021 awards, including some late launches brought on by COVID-19-caused delays.

The six additional vehicles are:

Car

  • 2020 Cadillac CT4/CT4-V
  • 2021 Kia K5
  • 2021 Polestar 2

Utility

  • 2021 BMW X5 xDrive45e
  • 2021 Ford Bronco Sport
  • 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA

NACTOY expects it will add several more models before this year's list closes as jurors work to accommodate the industry's unusual and still-changing 2021 product release cadence.

"In order to provide consumers with the most comprehensive assessment of new cars, SUVs and trucks, we think that it is essential to be as inclusive as we can when it comes to vehicles that will be in showrooms by the end of 2020, so we're adjusting our time schedule accordingly," said NACTOY President Gary Witzenburg.

NACTOY jurors make assessments of vehicles that qualify for consideration during their work for print, online, radio and broadcast outlets, and during an annual comparison drive, which will be held this year from October 5 to 8 in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Semi-Finalists in each category will be announced at the LA Auto Show in November, Finalists in December and category winners in Detroit in January 2021.

To be eligible, vehicles must be all-new or substantially new and must be available at dealerships before the end of the year.

The Previously Released List of 2021 NACTOY Candidates with Additions:

Car of the Year

2021

Acura   TLX

2021

BMW 330e and 330e xDrive

2021

BMW 430i, 430i xDrive and M440i xDrive

2021

BMW 545e xDrive

*2020

Cadillac CT4/CT4-V

2021

Genesis G80

2021

Hyundai Elantra family (includes N Line and HEV)

*2021

Kia K5

2021

Lexus   IS

2021

Mercedes-Benz E Class Sedan, All-Terrain, Coupe, Cabriolet

2021

MINI Cooper SE

2020

Nissan Sentra

*2021

Polestar 2

Utility of the Year

2021

BMW X2 xDrive25e

2021

BMW X3 xDrive30e

*2021

BMW X5 xDrive45e

2021

Buick   Encore GX

2021

Cadillac Escalade

2021

Chevrolet Tahoe/Suburban

2021

Chevrolet Trailblazer

*2021

Ford Bronco Sport

2021

Ford Mustang Mach E

2021

Genesis GV80

2021

GMC Yukon/Yukon XL

2020

Honda  CR-V Hybrid

2021

Hyundai Santa Fe

2021

Hyundai Venue

2021

Kia Seltos

2020

Land Rover Defender 90 and 110

2020

Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring

2020

Mazda CX-30

*2021

Mercedes-Benz GLA

2021

Nissan Rogue

2020

Toyota Highlander

2021

Toyota RAV4 Prime

2021

Toyota Sienna

2021

Toyota Venza

2020

Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport

2021

Volvo   XC40 P8 Recharge

Truck of the Year

2021

Ford F-150

2020

Ford Super Duty

2020

Jeep Gladiator Mojave

*Added to list

NOTE: Spanish and French versions of this release will be available on NACTOY's website. For more information about NACTOY and its history: http://northamericancaroftheyear.org.

ABOUT NORTH AMERICAN CAR, UTILITY AND TRUCK OF THE YEAR

The awards are intended to recognize the most outstanding new vehicles of the year. These vehicles are benchmarks in their segments based on factors including innovation, design, safety, handling, driver satisfaction and value for the dollar. The organization gives out three awards. They are: "North American Car of the Year," "North American Utility Vehicle of the Year," and "North American Truck of the Year." The awards are unique because they are given by an independent jury of automotive journalists from the United States and Canada instead of being given by a single publication, website, radio or television station.

SOURCE North American Car, Utility and Truck of the Year Awards (NACTOY)

