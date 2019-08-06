NACTOY Releases Vehicle Eligibility List for 2020 Awards

DETROIT, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The North American Car, Utility and Truck of the Year awards today announced a list of 46 models eligible for the 2020 awards that illustrates the intense competition and ongoing innovation among automakers across all three vehicle categories.

This year's eligibility list includes 19 cars, 22 utilities and five trucks that are being brought to market by 23 different automotive brands. The models up for consideration range from cars with mass market appeal to luxury vehicles and all-new pickup nameplates.

"The competition is wide open across all three categories this year, with both premium and mainstream brands duking it out in the car and utility classes and an unusually high number of trucks," said NACTOY Secretary/Treasurer Kirk Bell.

To be eligible, vehicles must be all-new or substantially new and must be available at dealerships before the end of the year.

"With all this talk of consumers abandoning cars in favor of SUVs and crossovers, someone appears to have forgotten to tell the product planners," said NACTOY Vice President Chris Paukert. "This year's eligibility list for Car of the Year includes nearly 20 candidates, from affordable everyday models like the Mazda3 and Hyundai Sonata to sports cars like the BMW Z4 and Chevrolet Corvette Stingray. It's a diverse bunch."

Chosen by a panel of 50 respected jurors from print, online, radio and broadcast media across the U.S. and Canada – rather than a single publication or media outlet – the awards are among the most prestigious and unique in the industry.

"The importance of the awards to consumers and manufacturers is more than just sales. It's a battle of design, technology, safety, connectivity and more to offer the best of each brand to consumers," said NACTOY President Lauren Fix. "This year's large selection of cars, utilities and trucks will challenge our independent jury of experienced veterans to evaluate each vehicle and choose the best in each category."

Jurors will select up to 12 models in each category in September and then will conduct additional driving evaluations during a comparison drive from Oct. 8-10 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Three finalists in each category will be announced at the LA Auto Show in November.

Here is the full 2020 NACTOY eligibility list:

Car of the Year

BMW 3 Series

BMW Z4

BMW 7 Series / Alpina B7

BMW 8 Series

Cadillac CT5

Chevrolet Corvette Stingray

Ford Mustang Shelby GT500

Hyundai Sonata

Kia Soul

Mazda3

Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe

Mercedes-Benz A-Class

Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

Nissan Versa

Polestar 1

Porsche 911

Subaru Legacy

Toyota Supra

Volkswagen Arteon

Utility of the Year

Audi E-Tron

Audi Q3

BMW X6

BMW X7

Cadillac XT6

Chevrolet Blazer

Ford Explorer

Ford Escape

Honda Passport

Kia Telluride

Hyundai Palisade

Lexus UX

Lincoln Aviator

Lincoln Corsair

Mercedes-AMG GLC-Class

Mercedes GLE-Class

Mercedes GLS-Class

Mercedes GLB-Class

Mercedes EQC-Class

Range Rover Evoque

Subaru Outback

Volvo V60 Cross Country

Truck of the Year

Chevrolet Silverado Heavy Duty

Ford Ranger

GMC Sierra Heavy Duty

Jeep Gladiator

Ram Heavy Duty

NOTE: Spanish and French versions of this release will be available on NACTOY's website.

ABOUT NORTH AMERICAN CAR, UTILITY AND TRUCK OF THE YEAR

The awards are intended to recognize the most outstanding new vehicles of the year. These vehicles are benchmarks in their segments based on factors including innovation, design, safety, handling, driver satisfaction and value for the dollar. The organization gives out three awards. They are: "North American Car of the Year," "North American Utility Vehicle of the Year," and "North American Truck of the Year." The awards are unique because they are given by an independent jury of automotive journalists from the United States and Canada instead of being given by a single publication, website, radio or television station.

