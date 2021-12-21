NADA Selects Rapid Recon CEO to Host Panel on Transparency in the Buying Process

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) 2022, the auto industry's premier education event, has selected Dennis McGinn, the CEO of Rapid Recon, to moderate a panel of experts discussing how to bring transparency into the buying process.

McGinn is the author of three books on building transparency, efficiency, and accountability into dealership reconditioning, the core drivers of reduced margin compression and improved customer engagement. His books are "Recon T2L" ,"Inventory is a Waste," and his latest "Master Auto Dealership Speed to Sale."

NADA '22 is March 10-13, 2022, in Las Vegas. NADA Show education is multifaceted and interactive to offer dealers a fresh perspective and real-world solutions

McGinn and the panel will present on Saturday, March 12, at 9 a.m. This session is expected to be one of the most popular at NADA due to the industry's respect for the panel members, which include:

Jared Ricart , President of Ricart Automotive, one of the nation's largest dealer groups.

, President of Ricart Automotive, one of the nation's largest dealer groups. David Simches , Group Used Car Director for Crown Automotive Group, one of the largest privately-owned dealership groups in the nation with operations in Florida , Ohio , and Tennessee .

, Group Used Car Director for Crown Automotive Group, one of the largest privately-owned dealership groups in the nation with operations in , , and . Dan Kommeth , Director of Sales for the Kenwood Dealer Group, which operates 15 locations and is one of the largest privately held companies in Cincinnati .

McGinn and the panel will explore how new market challenges demand that dealers introduce greater transparency in dealership processes, especially customer engagement. The panel will discuss sharing information with the customer about the car's reconditioning process to build value into the deal. This transparent approach also builds consumer trust and counters negative images of car dealers promoted by disrupters' TV commercials.

For more information about NADA, visit https://show.nada.org/.

For more information about Rapid Recon, visit www.rapidrecon.com.

ABOUT RAPID RECON

Reconditioning workflow automation from Rapid Recon is the industry standard in time-to-line inventory turn and speed-to-sale vehicle revenue enhancement for automotive retailers. Benchmarking data based on 15 million vehicles processed uniquely positions Rapid Recon to advise dealers on how to improve their store's profitability. Used by more than 2,400 dealerships, Rapid Recon ensures the accountability of processes, property, and people. Hence, dealers provide answers quickly, find assets anywhere, and sell vehicles promptly to grow dealership profitability. www.rapidrecon.com CALL US: +650.999.0497

Contact

Jim Leman

[email protected]

847.840.0784 (mobile-text)

SOURCE Rapid Recon