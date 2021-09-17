NadaMoo! Brings Dairy Free Pumpkin Pie Ice Cream to your Seasonal Dessert Rotation

"Pumpkin offers that Pavlovian signal that the festivities of fall are upon us. We are thrilled to lean into the trend with an ice cream that hits all the high flavor marks of the most discerning pumpkin fans while also offering high quality, plant-based goodness as gravy," says NadaMoo! CEO Daniel Nicholson. "'Gorge on the gourd' is our motto. Take that pumpkin pie and put some NadaMoo! Pumpkin Pie ice cream on it. Life is short," jests Nicholson.

With classic fall ingredients like brown sugar, nutmeg, and cinnamon NadaMoo!'s pumpkin pie has all the flavors you'd expect, but in a new refreshingly cool medium. Pumpkin pie will be joining NadaMoo!'s already existing 16 dairy-free decadent flavors. Their frozen desserts are all treat, no trick.

Find NadaMoo! pumpkin pie in stores near you or online at nadamoo.com.

Championing the power of plants, NadaMoo! is the creamiest, dairy-free ice cream on the market, made with sustainably sourced and certified organic, vegan, gluten- free, and non-GMO ingredients. One of the original dairy-free dessert alternatives, NadaMoo! was founded in 2005 in Austin, Texas, making small batches of coconut-milk ice cream for friends & family, and has since redefined the market with over 20 lower calorie, lower carb, and lower sugar flavors. NadaMoo! is proudly a certified minority business enterprise and B-Corp, continuing their commitment to people and the planet. Everything in their pints is sourced and manufactured sustainably, packed with nutrients and good fats. For more information on NadaMoo!, visit nadamoo.com, or @nadamoo on Instagram and Twitter, and @NadaMooIceCream on Facebook.

