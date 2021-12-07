NadaMoo! Closes Series B Funding with nearly $10M raise

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NadaMoo! – the dairy-free ice cream pioneer has announced the close of its Series B funding round with a total raise of nearly $10M led by existing capital partners, District Ventures Capital and InvestEco, and a new partner Killam Investments, a South Texas based family office.

The minority business enterprise and B-Corp NadaMoo! brand launched in Whole Foods Market in 2005. After expanding nationally with their initial retail partner, they completed a $4 million Series A financing round in 2017. Today, NadaMoo! offers more than 20 different flavors with nationwide distribution and a flagship Scoop Shop in Austin, Texas. With the latest round of funding, the company looks to build on its mission of making everyday indulgences more accessible and helping to build a more sustainable planet. NadaMoo! plans to continue brand building and distribution expansion by focusing on increased marketing initiative support and product development.

"This round of funding will help us continue to drive the NadaMoo! brand for the benefit of our customers and the planet," said Daniel Nicholson, chief executive officer of NadaMoo! "It's encouraging to see Texas-based family offices like Killam Investments diversifying into sustainable industries like plant-based food to ensure our acceleration toward a more sustainable planet. Beyond being the right thing to do, this raise underscores the fact that investing in businesses that put people, planet, and purpose before profit has the potential for a strong return. Consumers purchase decisions are increasingly more discerning on behalf of the planet, and the markets are following."

"We love NadaMoo! and their vision for sustainable plant-based food and see this as a way to gain entry into and support the plant-based movement; having tried all the options out there, NadaMoo! is the most delicious 'better for you' pint on the market," stated Cliffe Killam, president of Killam Investments

Every ingredient in NadaMoo!'s pints are NonGMO Project verified, processed without artificial preservatives, colors or flavors, and are certified plant-based, and gluten-free. NadaMoo! also remains committed to using 100% sustainably sourced sugarcane & paper-based packaging.

"We appreciate the loyalty and support of our incredible customers, and we will continue to work hard to deliver the best dairy-free ice cream experience for you as we grow. We look forward to having a larger, more positive impact on the planet to ensure we are a part of the solution," added Nicholson.

Championing the power of plants, NadaMoo! is the creamiest dairy-free ice cream on the market, made with sustainably sourced and certified organic, vegan, gluten-free, and non-GMO ingredients. One of the original dairy-free dessert alternatives, NadaMoo! was founded in 2005 in Austin, Texas, making small batches of coconut-milk ice cream for friends & family, and has since redefined the market with over 20 lower calorie, lower carb, and lower sugar flavors than that of traditional ice cream and even other non-dairy competitors. NadaMoo! is proudly a certified minority business enterprise and B-Corp, continuing their commitment to people and the planet.

