Nadeau - Furniture With A Soul Opens a New Retail Store in Minnetonka, MN

MINNETONKA, Minn., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nadeau - Furniture With A Soul is pleased to announce the opening of its newest retail store in Minnetonka, MN. Located at 11315 HWY 7, in the Country Village Shopping Center, on the corner of HWY 7 and Hopkins Crossroad. The store features a constantly evolving inventory of affordable, handcrafted, solid wood furniture and accessories from around the globe.

Nadeau Minneapolis - New Minnetonka Location - Visit Us Today

"Minneapolis has an amazing history, beautiful surroundings and thriving local community as unique and diverse as our product." said company CEO, Steve Marshank. "We believe Minnetonka is a great fit for the eclectic, high-quality, handcrafted products Nadeau is known for. We're looking forward to building lasting relationships with people in the area and helping bring our brand of soulful treasures into their lives and home."

The new Minnetonka store is Nadeau's 32nd retail location in the U.S, and our second new location of 2021. The company, which has stores all across the US, offers home decor product styles ranging from contemporary and industrial to farmhouse and mid-century modern. Shopping at Nadeau is like a unique treasure hunt, where customers find something new every time they visit.

Visit us today or join us for our Grand Opening Celebration September 24th – 26th.

The new store's contact information is:

Nadeau Minneapolis

11315 Highway, Minnetonka, MN 55305 www.furniturewithasoul.com/minneapolis/

[email protected]

(952) 300-2296

Follow us on Instagram @nadeau_minneapolis for updates on our new arrivals and events.

ABOUT US

Nadeau was founded on the idea that great furniture should be attainable by everyone.

In December 1991, Tom Nadeau set out to build a company focused on importing beautiful and sustainable furniture to the U.S. that he discovered during his travels around the world. From the beginning, he was committed to growing the business on a foundation of strong relationships with loyal artisans and suppliers.

Tom and the Nadeau product team continue to scour the globe to curate high-quality, handcrafted, and sustainable hardwood furniture in natural wood tones and painted finishes that our customers are proud to include in their homes. By importing directly to our stores from around the world with NO warehouses, trucking, or middlemen, Nadeau has been able to offer a unique and impressive variety of furniture items at consistently competitive prices in the retail markets. In addition to working with consumers, Nadeau has become a go-to resource for interior designers looking for pieces ranging from modern and contemporary to farmhouse and traditional at amazing value, with no assembly required.

REVIEWS



"The customer service is absolutely outstanding, and the quality and value the store is able to provide by working directly with producers is incredible. I also appreciated the attention to sustainability of production" "Lovely furniture, interesting finishes and styles. Friendly staff. I recommend Nadeau for anyone looking for a unique piece of furniture at a reasonable price." "I'm in love! The selection is amazing. A variety of styles that are high quality for great prices. Seriously, the price for the quality shocked me. It's great if you're looking for furniture pieces, but there's also plenty of great decor and accessories!"

- R. Ebrahim - Christopher I. - Holly C

Media contact: Daniel Lansdown, (305) 582-3948, [email protected]

SOURCE Nadeau