A Comprehensive Guide for Business Leaders to Navigate Innovation and Leverage Emerging Technologies

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Within just three days of its October 5th release, "Become an Innovation Navigator" by thought leader and executive coach Nadeem Ahmad, claimed the #1 spot in Strategic Management and Business Systems & Planning on Amazon. Drawing from Ahmad's 30 years in consulting and his current role as an executive coach, the book provides an actionable framework for navigating the complex landscape of emerging technology and innovation.

Nadeem Ahmad's Groundbreaking Book on Business Leadership becomes a #1 Amazon Best Seller in Multiple Categories Within First Weekend of Release Nadeem Ahmad

"Whether it's artificial intelligence today, or quantum computing tomorrow, this book will get you prepared for whatever comes next so you can develop winning business strategies that leverage technology for competitive advantage," said Ahmad "This book will help lead your business through the labyrinth of emerging technologies. "Become an Innovation Navigator" offers the framework and strategies you need to thrive."

CEOs Endorse the Book's Strategic Impact on Business Leadership

"Nadeem's book is a must-read blueprint for any business leader that is committed to embrace emerging technologies!" —Mariola Czarniak, CEO, Maximum Results Academy

"Thought-provoking, enlightening, and holds promise for implementing real change." —Michael A. Beas, CEO, The Beas Group, Inc.

"Nadeem's book is a compass for innovation, bridging the gap between new ideas and business success, starting with a growth mindset at the core!" —Wendy Howell, CEO, Executive Network Council

"Nadeem's teachings will be pivotal in our journey towards being a leader in innovation." —Darren Augi, CEO, ITILITI Technology Partners

The Strategic Management Book Every Senior Business Leader Needs

If you're a senior leader in a medium to enterprise-level business, this book is your guide to navigating innovation and leverage emerging technologies effectively. Ahmad shares frameworks and strategies that arm you with a growth mindset, enabling you to steer your business through innovation and transform emerging technology trends into commercial success. His mission? To help business leaders like you cut through the noise of ever-accelerating tech trends.

About the Author:

Nadeem Ahmad is the author of the #1 Amazon Best Selling book, "Become an Innovation Navigator: Secrets to Translating the Hype of Emerging Technology into Commercial Reality." An executive coach and thought leader, Nadeem has spent three decades in senior executive roles within the CTO offices of two global consulting organizations. He's driven by technology's potential to transform lives and is on a mission to help business leaders navigate innovation, make informed decisions, and drive better outcomes through the power of peer advisory.

