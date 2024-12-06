Nader Sculpture Park Officially Opens in Miami Design District During Miami Art Week

Nader Sculpture Park, a Gary Nader initiative, features 50+ monumental sculptures in the Miami Design District. Post this

The park features an impressive collection of over 50 monumental sculptures by internationally celebrated artists, including Fernando Botero, Richard Hudson, Frank Stella, Carlos Cruz-Diez, Olafur Eliasson, Jeff Koons, Yayoi Kusama, among others. Additional works include those by Rufino Tamayo, Alexander Calder, Bernar Venet, Rachel Valdés, Jesús Rafael Soto, Agustín Cárdenas, Sophia Vari, Oswaldo Vigas, and Robert Indiana. Carefully curated, these pieces establish a dynamic dialogue between art, nature, and community, offering visitors a unique and immersive cultural experience in an open-air environment.

Gary Nader, the visionary founder of the park, emphasized its significance: "The Nader Sculpture Park represents more than an exhibition of world-class art—it's a celebration of creativity, connection, and cultural dialogue. Our goal is to provide a transformative experience that inspires visitors, elevates Miami's reputation as a cultural hub, and highlights the city's ongoing evolution as a global leader in the arts."

The design of the Nader Sculpture Park was entrusted to Bea Pernia, an internationally renowned interior designer and founder of BEA Interiors Design. Since establishing her studio in the Miami Design District in 2012, Pernia has gained acclaim for her ability to blend organic materials with timeless elegance. At the park, her vision is reflected not only in the layout but also through the inclusion of her sculptural furniture pieces from the Atus Collection, which add depth and texture to the overall visitor experience. Pernia's multidisciplinary approach further enhances the park's role as a space for both artistic contemplation and cultural engagement.

Beyond its primary function as a venue for monumental sculpture, the park is designed to be a versatile, multifunctional space. It will host a variety of events, including cultural programs, fashion shows, live concerts, and private gatherings, offering a dynamic mix of art and entertainment. This unique combination positions the park as an iconic destination for art lovers, cultural aficionados, and the global art community, while contributing significantly to Miami's reputation as a thriving cultural capital.

About Nader Sculpture Park

The Nader Sculpture Park, founded by visionary art collector Gary Nader, is an innovative cultural destination located in Miami Design District. The park brings together over 50 monumental sculptures in a carefully curated open-air environment, blending art, nature, and community. As part of Nader's broader mission to position Miami as a global art hub, the park joins a list of other notable initiatives, including the Nader Museum, Gary Nader Art Centre, and Botero Immersed.

