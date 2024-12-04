Nader Sculpture Park Opens December 5th in the Miami Design District During Art Basel

MIAMI, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- The highly anticipated Nader Sculpture Park will officially open its doors on Thursday, December 5, 2024, in the heart of the Miami Design District, marking the beginning of a new era for Miami as a cultural epicenter. The grand opening will coincide with the prestigious Art Basel Week, an influential event for contemporary art worldwide, establishing the park as a major highlight in the city's artistic calendar. The park will feature over 50 outdoor sculptures by world-renowned modern and contemporary artists, further solidifying Miami's position as a global destination for art and culture.

Among the prominent artists whose works will be showcased are Fernando Botero, Richard Hudson, Frank Stella, Carlos Cruz-Diez, Olafur Eliasson, Jeff Koons, Yayoi Kusama, and many others. Also featured will be works by Rufino Tamayo, Alexander Calder, Bernar Venet, Rachel Valdés, Jesús Rafael Soto, Agustín Cárdenas, Sophia Vari, Oswaldo Vigas, and Robert Indiana, each artist contributing a unique perspective that will enrich the park's atmosphere. Visitors will experience a dynamic conversation between art, nature, and community, which encourages them to engage with the works in meaningful ways.

Gary Nader, the visionary behind the project, stated, "The Nader Sculpture Park is much more than just a collection of sculptures; it is a reflection of my commitment to making Miami the global capital of art. This park represents an opportunity for modern and contemporary art to transform our city. It's a space that unites cultures, fosters dialogue, and brings together creativity and community. Each piece has been chosen not only for its artistic impact but also for its ability to inspire and connect visitors to the transformative power of art in an unparalleled setting."

In addition to its impressive sculpture exhibition, the park will serve as a multifunctional space, hosting a wide range of cultural events, fashion shows, concerts, and recreational activities. The Nader Sculpture Park will also become an ideal venue for private and corporate events, offering an exclusive artistic and social experience that extends beyond the visual arts. The park's diverse offerings will make it a destination for art lovers, business leaders, and cultural enthusiasts alike.

The Nader Sculpture Park, located at 4201 NE 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33137, is set to leave a lasting imprint on Miami's cultural scene. As part of Gary Nader's lifelong mission to position Miami as a global art hub, the park will merge art, entertainment, and community to create an unforgettable experience. Its opening will mark an essential moment in Miami's artistic landscape, transforming the city into a prominent cultural landmark. This inauguration during Art Basel Week further highlights Miami's growing influence as a key global center for contemporary art and cultural exchange.

About The Nader Sculpture Park

The Nader Sculpture Park, founded by Gary Nader, is a groundbreaking cultural destination in the Miami Design District. Opening in December 2024, the park will feature over 50 outdoor sculptures by world-renowned artists. It will offer a unique blend of art, nature, and community. The park is part of Gary Nader's larger vision to elevate Miami as a global leader in art, alongside his other cultural initiatives: the Nader Museum, Gary Nader Art Centre, and Botero Immersed.

