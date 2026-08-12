NADG and CERTIFY Health Mark First Year with Measurable Gains Across 250+ Practices

NADG reports increased Net Promoter Score (NPS), 80%+ self-service check-in adoption and 2x faster prior-balance collection while increasing staff capacity

GAITHERSBURG, Md.,, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CERTIFY Health today announced the one-year anniversary of its partnership with North American Dental Group (NADG), with measurable gains in two areas central to its practices: patient experience and practice performance.

Across NADG, CERTIFY supports patient check-in, scheduling, communications and payments, easing the patient experience while reducing the administrative burden that takes practice teams away from higher-value, patient-facing activities.

Across 250+ practices, NADG achieved 80%+ self-service check-in adoption and 2x faster prior-balance collection. Post this

NADG's Net Promoter Score (NPS) has increased since implementing CERTIFY, despite initial concerns that kiosk check-ins could negatively affect the patient experience. Instead, NPS has increased alongside strong patient adoption, with more than 80% of patients using self-service check-in across NADG practices.

By reducing repetitive administrative work, CERTIFY has returned approximately 60 hours of staff capacity per week to the average NADG practice, allowing teams to redirect that time toward more impactful work. The result includes measurable financial gains, with NADG doubling the speed of prior-balance collection across the enterprise.

"The goal has never been to remove people from the front desk. It's to take routine, lower-value tasks off their plate so they can focus on the high-value, high-yield activities where they can make a greater impact," said Paul Reda, CEO of North American Dental Group. "That means more time engaging with the patient in front of them, answering calls, supporting collections, securing re-appointments and helping patients move forward with care."

"What NADG has accomplished over the past year shows the impact technology can have when it's applied at scale across an organization," said Kevon Kothari, CEO of CERTIFY Health. "By reducing routine administrative work, they are creating greater capacity for their staff to focus on the activities that directly contribute to enterprise growth."

The results span more than 250 NADG practice locations and more than 1.5 million patient appointments supported by CERTIFY during the first year of the partnership. At the same time, NADG has consolidated multiple technologies through the CERTIFY platform, providing more efficient support and stronger economics at enterprise scale.

"When we first started this journey, there were just a couple of requirements we were looking to address, and we've already surpassed those," said Armanda Lester, Senior Vice President of Operations at North American Dental Group. "We've continued to identify new ways to support our teams, our patients and our providers, and CERTIFY has become an extension of our team as we continue to build on what we've accomplished together."

About North American Dental Group

North American Dental Group (NADG) is a dental services organization headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Founded in 2008, NADG provides non-clinical administrative services and operational support to more than 250 affiliated dental practices across 15 states, enabling clinicians and practice teams to focus on delivering outstanding oral health experiences. NADG's mission is to transform the lives of its patients and team members through its commitment to oral health and the people who provide it.

About CERTIFY Health

CERTIFY Health helps Dental Service Organizations (DSOs), enterprise dental groups and other ambulatory healthcare organizations automate and improve the administrative operations that support the patient journey. CERTIFY brings patient intake, scheduling, communications, payments and practice performance together in one platform to reduce complexity, increase staff capacity and create more consistent operations across every location.

SOURCE CERTIFY Health