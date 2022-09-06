Nadija Halilovic, CEO, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nadija Halilovic, CEO, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Business Owner in the Insurance field and in acknowledgment of her work at the helm of Prime Numbers Insurance Group LLC.

Nadija Halilovic

With 20 years of experience in her field, Mrs. Halilovic serves as the Chief Executive Officer of Prime Numbers Insurance Group LLC, an insurance agency that she also owns, which offers many types of insurance and other services. She has been working in the insurance industry since 2002. Previously, she worked for United Health Group for 17 years, holding various positions such as claims adjuster, project coordinator, and lastly, account manager. In 2018, she and her husband started a bookkeeping and accounting business. Driven by her love and passion for the insurance industry, she strived to open and succeeded, an Insurance Agency in 2020. In 2021, together with her husband and brother-in-law, directed opening their family-owned European delicatessen grocery store.

Born in eastern Europe, Mrs. Halilovic fled to Germany in 1992, due to the war in her home country. In 1998 she and her family relocated to the United States. She attributes her success to being kind, hardworking, and showing everyone respect. Her greatest accomplishments are her daughters and her successful businesses. Known for her dedication to clients, her honesty, and exceptional service, the community has recognized her by granting her utmost trust that has made her agency a stellar example of what kindness and hard work can accomplish.

Looking to the future, Mrs. Halilovic hopes to expand and hire Spanish-speaking professionals; in her businesses, she and her staff currently speak English, Bosnian, Serbian, Croatian, and German. She hopes to provide a one-stop shop and to be a woman-owned and all-woman-operated office.

