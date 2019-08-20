NADP Launches Innovative Certified Divorce Specialist™ Designation for Divorce Professionals

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Divorce Professionals (NADP) is launching the Certified Divorce Specialist (CDS) designation, a unique training program designed to teach professionals from all industries the fundamental elements of the divorce process throughout its various stages. The inaugural training session will take place on Oct. 19 and 20 at Nova Southeastern University in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The first of its kind, the CDS certification offers attendees the opportunity to become pioneers in their field by earning the first certification that focuses on a holistic, rather than industry-specific, approach to helping clients who are going through a divorce.

"This is a certification for anyone whose work touches on the lives of divorcing families," said Liz Becker, president and co-founder of the NADP, "not only family law attorneys and financial advisors, but also mental health professionals, realtors, mortgage brokers, and so many more. This program is open to anyone, but, ultimately, the families are the ones who will benefit the most."

The NADP's goal with the CDS certification is to give professionals a competitive edge by equipping them with the expertise, knowledge, and skills necessary to better assist their divorcing clients. "These two information-packed days will change the way the attendees communicate with their divorcing clients," noted Becker, who developed the CDS program and will also be leading the first training. "It will give them a wealth of knowledge to work more effectively with the right tools and resources."

The 16-hour training will take place across two days and touch on a wide range of topics, including specialized communication skills and specific information regarding the legal, financial, mental health, and real estate fields.

"The cost of divorce to families is both financial and emotional," Vicky Townsend, CEO and co-founder of NADP said. "The impact on these families of working with an educated professional who knows their way around all the different systems is immeasurable."

Space for the first CDS training is limited to 70 participants. Interested applicants should contact Kris Demonte at kris@thenadp.com to register and for more information.

About the NADP: The National Association of Divorce Professionals is an invitation-only organization that unifies highly vetted professionals who serve clients going through all stages of divorce. The NADP is committed to making a positive impact on the divorce process through strategic alliances, divorce-centered education, and comprehensive professional development. Please visit www.thenadp.com for more information.

