Naeem Arastu Joins Executive Leadership Team At Skyview Capital, LLC

Skyview Capital Bolsters M&A Team with Addition of Tenured Private Equity Professional

"I am thrilled to welcome Naeem to our firm and excited to have him join our M&A team," said Mr. Soltani. "Naeem is a proven leader that will bring his industry knowledge and experience to help Skyview drive growth in its existing portfolio, evaluate and execute new transactions, build out the M&A team and support fundraising efforts."

Mr. Arastu stated, "the opportunity to join Skyview at this point in the firm's evolution is truly exciting. The firm's one team mindset, global perspective, and track record of finding and creating value in operationally complex situations is compelling. I am looking forward to working with Alex and the entire Skyview team to share and grow that value proposition for our investors."

Mr. Arastu earned his MBA with Distinction from Harvard Business School and B.S. in Economics from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

About Skyview Capital

Skyview Capital is a global private investment firm headquartered in Los Angeles specializing in the acquisition and management of mission critical enterprises in the areas of technology, telecommunications, business services and consumer products. By leveraging its deep operational resources and financial acumen, Skyview systematically enhances the long-term sustainable value of the businesses it acquires. To date, Skyview has successfully completed over 25 transactions whereby it has acted as a partner to corporations and other stakeholders experiencing a strategic transition or liquidity event. To learn more about Skyview, please visit www.skyviewcapital.com.

