NAEH Media Group Announces the Coming Public Protest Against the Florida SB264/HB 1355 on April 19, 2023

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 19, 2023, a public protest is set to take place in Tallahassee against the Florida SB 264/HB 1355, a bill that has caused widespread concern and outrage among Floridians. The bill targets Chinese residents in the state, singling them out for exclusion and depriving them of their property rights.

Representatives of Floridian chambers and business organizations, as well as Florida residents from all walks of life, are expected to participate in the protest. The event is likely to be a significant demonstration of opposition to the bill and a powerful statement against discrimination and xenophobia.

The Florida SB 264/HB 1355 has drawn criticism from a range of groups, including civil rights organizations, business leaders, and political figures. The bill would require Chinese residents in Florida to register with the state government and disclose extensive personal information, including their social media accounts and financial records.

Furthermore, the bill will allow the government to seize property owned by Chinese residents if they fail to comply with the registration requirements or if they are deemed to pose a threat to public safety or national security. Critics argue that this provision is a clear violation of the property rights and due process protections guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution.

The protest is expected to be a peaceful and nonviolent event, with participants calling for the revision of the Florida SB 264/HB 1355 and for the protection of the rights and dignity of all Floridians, regardless of their national origin or ethnicity.

NAEH Media Group, the Florida Chinese media company who owns a printed newspaper "North American Economic Herald" is the major co-host of this event, they can be reach at 305-890-0185 for press release or media coverage.

