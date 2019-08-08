NAE/NWAN Announce That Adam Lamnin And Hope Taitz Join Board Of Advisors

"We are elated that Adam and Hope will be joining our Board of Advisors," said Kelly Price, CEO of NAE/NWAN. "They bring a wealth of industry knowledge that will support and assist in our continued growth. Hope has played an integral role on various boards and we look forward to the contributions that she will lend. In addition, one won't find anyone who knows more about our industry than Adam. Their addition will enhance NAE/NWAN's commitment to investing in our organization and our team."

Lamnin served as the Executive Vice President and Chief Executive Officer of Assurant Health Segment and was the CEO and President of Assurant Employee Benefits Segment, Assurant, Inc. He served in various roles with Assurant over his 17-year tenure, including being involved with several successful acquisitions and market expansion initiatives.

"It is both a privilege and an honor to be selected to be part of NAE's Board of Advisors," said Lamnin. "NAE is a clear leader in the industry and I am looking forward to making a positive contribution to this outstanding organization."

Taitz is currently the Chief Executive Officer of Ely Capital. She also sits on the boards of Summit Hotel Properties Inc., Athene Holding Ltd., MidCap Finco Holdings Limited, and ATTN. In addition, Taitz is a member of the undergraduate executive board of the Wharton School as well as a member of several non-profits focusing on education and technology.

"I am thrilled to join the Board of Advisors," said Taitz. "The NAE team has built an amazing foundation from which to grow and innovate. I look forward to bringing my expertise into the boardroom."

NAE/NWAN is a leading provider of auto, RV, and powersport F&I products. For more information on NAE/NWAN, visit www.naenwan.com or call 877.222.1645.

