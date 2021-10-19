NAES Corporation Provides O&M for the first 125 MW Phase of CIM Group's Aquamarine Solar Photovoltaic Project at Westlands Solar Park

ISSAQUAH, Wash., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NAES Corporation, one of the energy industry's largest independent providers of operations, maintenance and repair services, has announced their partnership with the CIM Group's Aquamarine, 250-megawatt AC Solar Photovoltaic Project at Westland's Solar Park in western Fresno and Kings Counties in California.

"NAES is proud to partner with CIM Group to provide O&M services for their utility scale solar park and generation tie in California," said NAES President & CEO Norm Escover. "This is a significant advancement in the clean energy sector and one NAES Corporation is uniquely prepared to be a part with our combination of experience and services."

NAES is currently supporting CIM Group's the first 125 MW phase of its solar park, which reached commercial operation October 1st, 2021, with the management of their Westland's transmissions lines, substation and interconnection. In addition, the NAES team is providing quality assurance and quality control assistance, operations and maintenances and an engineering review of the photovoltaic field.

Charlie Hoock, NAES Senior Vice President, Power Services & Renewables said, "NAES brings a proven facility management approach that has been honed over four decades backed by a responsive operations, safety and compliance organization that is second to none. Our differentiation is our customer service mindset and broad capability under one roof."

Aquamarine's second 125-megawatt phase of this park will be complete and operational by the end of the year. This total 250-megawatt AC park has an estimated 880,000 solar panels on 1,843 acres of farmland which was deemed unfarmable and is now being repurposed for clean energy. Testing has concluded and NAES Corporation has begun providing full-power services to the first phase of the solar park, with services for the second phase estimated to go live and begin by the end of this year.

About NAES

NAES is an independent services company dedicated to optimizing the performance of energy facilities across the power generation, oil & gas and petrochemical industries. NAES applies its deep experience in operations, maintenance, construction, engineering and technical support to build, operate and maintain plants that run safely, reliably and cost-effectively.

NAES is a wholly owned subsidiary of ITOCHU Corporation. With operations in over 80 countries covering a broad range of industries, ITOCHU ranks among the world's largest corporations.

About CIM Group

CIM is a community-focused real estate and infrastructure owner, operator, lender and developer. Since 1994, CIM has sought to create value in projects and positively impact the lives of people in communities across the Americas by delivering more than $60 billion of essential real estate and infrastructure projects. CIM's diverse team of experts applies its broad knowledge and disciplined approach through hands-on management of real assets from due diligence to operations through disposition. CIM strives to make a meaningful difference in the world by executing key environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives and enhancing each community in which it invests.

