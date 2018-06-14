NAES Selected To Operate CPV Towantic Energy Center

"We are excited to bring this state-of-the-art, low-emissions, environmentally responsible facility online to serve customers throughout Connecticut," said Tom Rumsey, CPV Senior Vice President of External Affairs. "NAES has built a strong track record of operating power plants safely and efficiently, and we have confidence that they will optimize the performance of Towantic."

Dan Consie, NAES Senior Vice President of Power Services, added, "We are proud to take on the operation and maintenance of this next-generation facility for CPV. We've established a responsive partnering relationship with them and have developed an operating plan that will amply meet their technical and commercial goals."

The CPV Towantic Energy Center is now supplying electricity to power more than 800,000 homes, helping Connecticut to safely meet its demand for energy with reliable, cost-effective and environmentally responsible low-emissions generation. Combining the most advanced generation technology available with clean natural gas and state-of-the-art emissions controls, CPV Towantic is the cleanest, most efficient generator in Connecticut.

Competitive Power Ventures Inc. (CPV) is uniquely positioned to leverage global technology and financial partnerships to help modernize America's power generation. Together with our investors, partners, host communities and other stakeholders, we are driven to improve our energy infrastructure by developing and operating power-generation facilities using cutting-edge, domestically available natural gas and renewable power technologies. Headquartered in Silver Spring, MD, with offices in Braintree, MA, and San Francisco, CA, the company has successfully developed or monetized 21 projects totaling 13 GW of natural gas-fired and renewable generation assets.

NAES Corporation is dedicated to delivering value to facilities across the power generation, oil & gas, petrochemical, pulp & paper and manufacturing industries. NAES draws on its deep experience in operations, maintenance, fabrication, construction, engineering and technical support to operate and maintain plants that run safely, reliably and cost-effectively. The NAES family of companies includes Greenberry Industrial, Olsson Industrial Electric, NAES Power Contractors, E3 Consulting, PurEnergy and Gridforce Energy Management.

NAES is a wholly owned subsidiary of ITOCHU Corporation. With operations in over 80 countries covering a broad range of industries, ITOCHU ranks among the world's largest corporations.

