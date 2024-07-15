Naf Naf Grill Expands National Footprint with New Multi-Unit Agreement in Cleveland

Leading Middle Eastern Fast-Casual Franchise Continues Strategic Expansion, Secures Development Deal in Ohio

CHICAGO, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill, renowned for its authentic Middle Eastern cuisine, announces a four-unit development agreement in Ohio, strengthening the Chicago-based company's presence across the Midwest. The news of this signed agreement brings the total number of units in development to 25, projecting 5 additional locations to open by the end of 2024.

Ohio Expansion

Naf Naf announces a four-unit development agreement in Ohio, strengthening the Chicago-based company’s presence across the Midwest.

Spearheading the recent signed agreement is Dhruv Patel , along with partners Pratik Patel and Viral Patel , the main operators behind Company LAXMI6714, who are experienced multi-unit and multi-brand operators.Top of FormBottom of Form

, the main operators behind Company LAXMI6714, who are experienced multi-unit and multi-brand operators.Top of FormBottom of Form The development deal includes one location already open in the Independence, Ohio market.

market. Now, the Patel's seek to open an additional three locations over the next three years in Cuyahoga and Lake counties.

and counties. Drawing upon their extensive experience owning and operating full and limited-service restaurants and hotels, including Wayback Burgers, Barrio Taco and Country Inn and Suites by Radisson in their franchise portfolio, the trio recognized Naf Naf as a strategic investment opportunity.

"Dhruv and his partners' expertise in the hospitality and restaurant industry align perfectly with our vision for growth, as they bring with them a wealth of knowledge and a track record of success," said Greg Willman, CEO of Naf Naf Grill. "Naf Naf is actively growing in the expansive Midwest market, with Ohio showing promising potential. We look forward to witnessing their team's success and welcoming new communities to our restaurants."

Naf Naf's Strategic Growth

With 39 locations open nationwide, Naf Naf leadership continues to prioritize building on the brand's current nationwide momentum. With market analysis indicating vast economic potential across the country for multi-unit operators, the development team has set its sights on qualified candidates to bring the brand to the expansive white space available. Central to Naf Naf's continued growth strategy is the strategic reemphasis on street-side franchising, flexible footprints, simplified operations, and an efficient supply chain.

This news comes on the heels of Naf Naf

Top of FormThrecently announcing a strengthened partnership with Love's Travel Stops, brining three new locations by year's end in Greenville, Virginia; Barstow, California, and a Nashville, Tennessee area location to be finalized soon. The brand also recently celebrated being recognized in Fast Casual's 2024 Top 100 Movers and Shakers, earning the prestigious position of number 43 out of over 1,000 brand submissions.

Bottom of Form

Naf Naf means to 'Fan the Flame,' which is an expression used as an invitation for friends and family to gather and share a meal together. Naf Naf Grill began franchising in 2019, and now has locations across 13 states. The brand is currently searching for franchise partners to elevate every bite nationwide.

About Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill:

Naf Naf Grill is an emerging Middle Eastern brand, bringing fresh flavors and authentic dishes to the forefront of American dining. Drawing inspiration from tradition, Naf Naf Grill combines genuine hospitality with handmade dishes crafted from time-honored recipes, creating an inviting atmosphere where culinary exploration flourishes. Each order is customized to satisfy guests' preferences, featuring top-quality meats like the award-winning Chicken Shawarma, expertly roasted on a vertical spit, alongside handmade falafel and fresh oven-baked pita bread made in-house throughout the day. For more information about Naf Naf Grill, including franchise opportunities, please visit https://www.nafnafgrill.com/franchise/.

SOURCE Naf Naf Grill