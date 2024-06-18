Naf Naf Grill Grows Footprint in North Carolina, Opening Second Location in Charlotte DMA

Leading Middle Eastern Fast-Casual Franchise to Open 3 More Locations in Greater Charlotte Market in the next 3 Years

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill, renowned for its authentic Middle Eastern cuisine, will be opening a second location in the Charlotte area. Local owner Neel Patel is slated to open the week of June 17, at 10706 Providence Road. This will be the second of Patel's five-unit deal with Naf Naf Grill, having opened his Fort Mill location last year.

Patel's Journey to Franchising

Patel graduated in 2008 with a Master's Degree in Electrical Engineering and worked as an owner and operator for multiple business ventures.

After dining at Naf Naf Grill, Patel researched opening his own location. Once he met the leadership team, he knew this was the right business to build a multi-unit portfolio with, and took the leap into entrepreneurship.

Now, he celebrates over a year of success at his original location and will be opening the doors to his second.

"When I initially experienced Naf Naf Grill, the freshness and high quality of the cuisine deeply resonated with me, prompting a desire to become involved with this brand," stated Patel. "Since the outset, I've encountered nothing but unwavering support from the franchising team, and I'm thrilled to inaugurate this establishment, with plans to introduce three more in the Charlotte area."

"At Naf, our dedication lies in upholding our fundamental values and ensuring our franchise partners are set up for success," said Greg Willman, Chairman and CEO of Naf Naf Grill. "Throughout this year, we've persistently expanded our footprint, responding to the increasing desire for Middle Eastern cuisine across the U.S. We're excited for Neel and are enthusiastic about our expanding relationship both with him and the brand's customers in Charlotte."

Naf Naf means to 'Fan the Flame,' which is an expression used as an invitation for friends and family to gather and share a meal. Naf Naf Grill began franchising in 2019, and now has 39 locations across 13 states. The brand is currently seeking franchise partners nationwide.

About Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill:

Naf Naf Grill is an emerging Middle Eastern brand, bringing fresh flavors and authentic dishes to the forefront of American dining. Drawing inspiration from tradition, Naf Naf Grill combines genuine hospitality with handmade dishes crafted from time-honored recipes, creating an inviting atmosphere where culinary exploration flourishes. Each order is customized to satisfy guests' preferences, featuring top-quality meats like the award winning Chicken Shawarma, expertly roasted on a vertical spit, alongside freshly prepared falafel and fresh, oven-baked pita bread made in-house throughout the day. For more information about Naf Naf Grill, including franchise opportunities, please visit https://www.nafnafgrill.com/franchise/.

SOURCE Naf Naf Grill