Naf Naf Grill Opens December 15 at Love's Travel Stop in Mathews, Missouri

Fresh Middle Eastern flavors now available for travelers and locals alike

CHICAGO, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Naf Naf Grill, the fast-casual brand celebrated for its fresh-baked pita, hand-carved shawarma, and bold Middle Eastern flavors, is opening a new location at Love's Travel Stop in Mathews, Missouri, on December 15, 2025. This location marks Naf Naf Grill's seventh restaurant in partnership with Love's Travel Stops, continuing a successful collaboration that brings high-quality, scratch-made Middle Eastern cuisine to travelers, commuters, and local residents.

Naf Naf Grill x Loves

"Our partnership with Love's has been incredibly successful, allowing us to bring fresh, flavorful Middle Eastern cuisine to communities across the country. Opening our seventh Love's location in Mathews is a testament to the popularity of our food and the strength of this collaboration. We're thrilled to continue providing travelers and locals with convenient, high-quality meals they can enjoy on the go." said Nico Nieto, Chief Marketing Officer of Naf Naf Grill.

Joe Cotton, Love's vice president of food service, added:

"We're excited to welcome Naf Naf Grill to our Mathews location. Our guests value convenience, freshness, value and quality, and Naf Naf brings all of those attributes to any of our locations offering travelers and local customers a fresh, flavorful option that enhances the Love's experience."

The new Mathews location will feature Naf Naf Grill's full menu, including shawarma, falafel, in-house baked pitas, bowls, stuffed pitas, salads, and plates, all prepared fresh daily.

Location & Hours

Naf Naf Grill – Love's Travel Stop

Mathews, MO 63766

Hours: Mon-Sun 9 am – 10 pm

This new store opening highlights Naf Naf's continued momentum and dedication to creating authentic dining experiences in markets across the U.S. For more information about Naf Naf Franchising visit: www.nafnafgrill.com/franchising/

About Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill

Naf is making fresh Middle Eastern cuisine a mainstream favorite across the United States. Inspired by tradition, Naf's genuine hospitality paired with handmade dishes derived from Old World recipes create a welcoming atmosphere where guests are invited to fan the flame of culinary exploration. Every order is customized to the guest's liking with choices of top-quality meats, like its award-winning Chicken Shawarma roasted on a vertical spit, to hand made falafel and pillowy pita baked in-restaurant throughout the day. Naf is headquartered in Chicago with 37 locations nationwide. For more information, visit nafnafgrill.com .

SOURCE Naf Naf Grill