Naf Naf Grill Opens New Location at Love's Travel Stop in White House, TN

The new restaurant marks Naf Naf's 41st location, second in Tennessee, and fifth collaboration with Love's

CHICAGO, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Naf Naf Grill, the fast-casual restaurant brand celebrated for its bold and flavorful Middle Eastern cuisine, is proud to announce the grand opening of its newest location at the Love's in White House, Tennessee. Located at 1001 Highway 76, White House, Tennessee, 37188, the restaurant will officially open its doors on December 9, 2024.

Naf Naf Grill at Love's White House, Tennessee

This location marks Naf Naf Grill's 41st restaurant nationwide and its second in Tennessee, further expanding the brand's footprint in the region following the success of their location in Knoxville. It's also the fifth restaurant to open in partnership with Love's, a collaboration that continues to grow with an additional Naf Naf Grill location set to open in California, in early 2025 and more to come.

"We are incredibly excited to bring another Naf Naf to the people of Tennessee, and expand our presence in the state," said Greg Willman, Chairman and CEO of Naf Naf Grill. "This location will not only serve new customers in the area but also offer travelers along I-65 our delicious and authentic Middle Eastern food. We are proud to be part of the Love's experience and look forward to welcoming everyone who walks through our doors."

Guests at the new Naf Naf Grill will be able to enjoy a wide range of Middle Eastern staples, including their Award-winning Shawarma, in-house baked pita, hand-made falafel, creamy hummus, and all their toppings and sauces, prepared with high-quality, fresh ingredients. The menu is designed to cater to a variety of tastes and dietary preferences, making it the perfect choice for both locals and road-weary travelers seeking more diverse, quick and flavorful meals.

"The variety and quality of Naf Naf Grill's menu options aligns perfectly with our goal to provide the best food options for guests, and we are happy to welcome them to our White House location," said Joe Cotton, vice president of food service at Love's. "With each new opening, Naf Naf brings a unique and exciting dining option for our customers. We're proud to offer this exceptional Middle Eastern cuisine at Love's and look forward to serving even more guests as we expand this partnership in 2025 and beyond."

The opening of the White House location off Interstate 65 is a milestone in the ongoing expansion of Naf Naf Grill's partnership with Love's. The two brands are committed to providing high-quality food and customer service to travelers and professional truck drivers as they enjoy fresh, delicious meals wherever their journeys take them.

This new Naf Naf Grill will serve customers seven days a week, from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., and is a welcomed addition to Love's , which offers fuel, restrooms, and convenience services to millions of drivers and truckers across the country.

About Naf Naf Grill

Naf is making fresh Middle Eastern cuisine a mainstream favorite across the United States. Inspired by tradition, Naf's genuine hospitality paired with handmade dishes derived from Old World recipes create a welcoming atmosphere where guests are invited to fan the flame of culinary exploration. Every order is customized to the guest's liking with choices of top-quality meats, like its award-winning Chicken Shawarma roasted on a vertical spit, to hand made falafel and pillowy pita baked in-restaurant throughout the day. Naf is headquartered in Chicago with 41 locations nationwide. For more information, visit nafnafgrill.com .

About Love's

Love's has been fueling customers' journeys since 1964. Innovation and perseverance continue to lead the way for the family-owned and -operated business headquartered in Oklahoma City with nearly 40,000 team members in North America and Europe. The company's core business is travel stops and convenience stores with 652 locations in 42 states. Love's continues its commitment to offer products and services that provide value for professional drivers, fleets, four-wheel customers, RVers, alternative fuel and wholesale fuel customers. Giving back to communities Love's serves and maintaining an inclusive and diverse workplace are hallmarks of the company's award-winning culture. To find out more about Love's, follow us on social or apply for a job, click here.

SOURCE Naf Naf Grill