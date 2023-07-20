Naf Naf Grill Releases "Nafziki": A New Addition to Their Stellar Sauce Lineup Inspired by Customers

The Chicago based fast-casual concept releases a Labneh sauce. It's Naf Naf's spin on a Middle Eastern Classic.

CHICAGO, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill has announced that the wait is finally over. Guests will be able to enjoy Nafziki, the Naf crafted creamy cucumber sauce on their bowls, stuffed pitas, or plates.

Come try Nafziki – the creamy cucumber sauce today!

Naf Naf guests have inquired about adding a cucumber sauce to the menu. The Naf team listened to their feedback and went to work. "Our new Nafziki, is the perfect blend of ingredients our customers love like the cucumbers in our chopped salad and the introduction of Labneh (A Middle Eastern, silky, tart, creamy yogurt), add a splash of fresh cucumber juice and a touch of salt. We think our guests will love it!" - John McMahon, Culinary Manager.

"Nafziki is the perfect bridge in our sauce lineup. It has the freshness of our Lemon Vinaigrette, and it is packed with flavor like our beloved Garlic Sauce. We can't wait to see our fans add Nafziki to their meals!" said Nico Nieto, CMO at Naf Naf Grill.

Naf Naf invites you to try the NEW Nafziki sauce on a Stuffed Pita, Bowl, or Plate. Select a base of romaine, couscous, basmati rice, or hummus. Choose a protein such as falafel, chicken shawarma, steak, or crispy chicken. From there, add any toppings, including sumac onions, purple cabbage, Middle Eastern pickles, or chopped salad. Top it off with Naf's NEW signature Nafziki sauce for a creamy and bright finish!

About Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill
Naf is making fresh Middle Eastern cuisine a mainstream favorite across the United States. Inspired by tradition, Naf's genuine hospitality paired with handmade dishes derived from Old World recipes create a welcoming atmosphere where guests are invited to fan the flame of culinary exploration. Naf is headquartered in Chicago with 39 locations nationwide. For more information, visit nafnafgrill.com.

Naf Naf Grill is looking for franchise partners nationwide. Join the growing Middle Eastern inspired brand as a multi-unit franchisee and diversify your portfolio. Naf Naf is recognized for superior food quality, unique flavors, and exceptional operations. To learn more about becoming a Naf Naf Grill partner, please go to nafnafgrill.com/franchise/ for more information.

