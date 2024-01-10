Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill announces Gift A Meal Partnership to Help Heal Hunger with a Snap!

News provided by

Naf Naf Grill

10 Jan, 2024, 07:00 ET

 The rapidly growing fast-casual Middle Eastern concept is giving their guests a chance to donate 1 meal to their local food bank by taking pictures of their food, starting Jan 3, 2024 

CHICAGO, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill, the Fast Casual Restaurant destination for their authentic Middle Eastern cuisine, announces a new collaboration with Gift A Meal, an innovative cause-marketing platform committed to addressing local hunger in the local communities where Naf Naf restaurants operate.

Continue Reading
Naf Naf Grill + Gift A Meal
Naf Naf Grill + Gift A Meal

Through this collaboration, every customer who captures a photo of their delicious Naf Naf order will trigger a donation to a local food bank. The initiative is designed to provide a meal to those in need, aligning with Naf Naf Grill's commitment to bring people together and share a meal beyond the dining table.

"We are very excited to embark on this journey with Gift A Meal, we remain focused on making a real positive impact in the community. The goal is to contribute in helping those facing food insecurity especially after the holidays which is a critical time when donations drop. We look forward to the shared success and impact this program will bring, as we work together to make a difference, one photo, one meal at a time." -Nico Nieto, CMO of Naf Naf Grill.

"GiftAMeal is thrilled to join forces with Naf Naf.. Everything on Naf's is delicious, fresh and beautiful, and their craveable food leads to mouth-watering photos and now customers can turn those into a meal for their local community food bank! We are excited to watch the Naf Naf customers help heal hunger across 12 states - spice it up and share a photo!" - Gift A Meal's Alison Van Bergen

The program will be available across all Naf Naf Grill 39 locations nationwide, until the end of February.

To learn more about Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill, visit nafnafgrill.com

About Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill

Naf is making fresh Middle Eastern cuisine a mainstream favorite across the United States. Inspired by tradition, Naf's genuine hospitality paired with handmade dishes derived from Old World recipes create a welcoming atmosphere where guests are invited to fan the flame of culinary exploration. Every order is customized to the guest's liking with choices of top-quality meats, like its award-winning Chicken Shawarma roasted on a vertical spit, to freshly ground falafel and pillowy pita baked in-restaurant throughout the day. Naf is headquartered in Chicago with 39 locations nationwide. For more information, visit nafnafgrill.com

SOURCE Naf Naf Grill

Also from this source

Naf Naf Grill Accelerates Its Expansion in Wisconsin with a New Greenfield Store Opening

Naf Naf Grill Accelerates Its Expansion in Wisconsin with a New Greenfield Store Opening

Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill, the fast-casual restaurant known for its Build Your Own Bowls, Pitas, and Plates, is bringing its fresh take on...
Naf Naf Grill Aims to Ignite Your Tastebuds with Sizzling New Offerings: Spicy Hummus and The Spicy Chicken Pita

Naf Naf Grill Aims to Ignite Your Tastebuds with Sizzling New Offerings: Spicy Hummus and The Spicy Chicken Pita

Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill is aiming to please both heat seekers and spice fans with the launch of a NEW Spicy Hummus and the NEW Spicy Chicken...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Beverages

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Restaurants

Image1

Food & Beverages

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.