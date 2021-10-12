NAFC names Renovia, developer of the leva® Pelvic Health System, as Trusted Partner

CHARLESTON, S.C., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association for Continence (NAFC), the nation's leading advocate for people living with bladder and bowel disorders, announced today that Renovia, a women-led company that develops digital therapeutics for female pelvic floor disorders (PFDs), is a new member of its Trusted Partner Program. NAFC Trusted Partners are organizations that have demonstrated an industry-leading standard for incontinence care product quality and customer service. The announcement aligns with the first day of PFD Week (Oct 12 – Oct 15), an annual meeting of the American Urogynecologic Society (AUGS) that creates a multidisciplinary and multimodal forum for learning and collaboration to improve women's urogynecologic care.

For more than 30 years, the NAFC has worked directly with members of the industry to fulfill its mission of educating patients about bowel and bladder disorders and providing access to effective, proven products. Trusted Partners are selected following a rigorous review process that ensures they meet or exceed customer expectations for product excellence, value, and responsiveness. Exceeding these metrics, Renovia's leva System offers a non-invasive, surgery and drug-free way for women to train and strengthen their pelvic floor muscles successfully at home and in just five minutes a day. The System, comprised of a small vaginal wand combined with a smartphone app, is FDA-cleared for the treatment of stress, mixed and mild to moderate urgency urinary incontinence (UI), a condition affecting over 20 million women and that may be caused by pelvic floor damage. Published data from globally recognized medical centers supports leva's efficacy for UI. leva is listed in the Digital Therapeutics Alliance (DTA) Product Library, indicating that it has met the DTA's definition of an evidence-based digital therapeutic and satisfies its ten rigorous Core Principles.

"NAFC has long been an advocate for improving pelvic health," said Steve Gregg, executive director of the non-profit NAFC. "We are proud to have Renovia, maker of the leva Pelvic Health System, which offers women a new way to train and strengthen their pelvic floor to treat UI in the comfort of their own home, in just a few minutes per day."

Despite its prevalence and adverse impact on women's health, UI is often underreported by women and thus not addressed by many clinicians. The NAFC along with several other organizations, including ACOG (American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists) and WPSI (Women's Preventive Services Initiative), recommend screening women for pelvic floor disorders. Data show early intervention—specifically, pelvic floor muscle strengthening—can resolve or reduce UI symptoms, improve immediate and long-term condition-specific quality of life, and limit the need for costly or more invasive treatments.

"No one should have to live with a treatable condition, particularly UI, which can have such a far reaching negative impact on women's physical and emotional health," said Eileen Maus, CEO of Renovia. "We're honored to be an NAFC Trusted Partner: Their commitment to helping women take charge of their pelvic floor health matches our passionate crusade to make first-line treatment for UI accessible to the millions of women living with bladder leaks. PFD Week offers an additional and much-needed reminder of how important pelvic floor health is to preventing incontinence. We add our voice to the growing number of organizations encouraging women to speak with their doctor about bladder leaks. Effective, first-line treatment is here! Take control of your pelvic floor health!"

The leva Pelvic Health System offers a novel, non-invasive, medication-free way for women to train and strengthen their pelvic floor muscles—at home in just five minutes a day—to treat urinary incontinence (UI). Combining a small FDA-cleared vaginal wand connected to a smartphone app, leva offers precise visualization of pelvic movement in real-time, enables progress tracking and allows active physician involvement, all of which support a women's success. leva is available by prescription, allowing physicians the opportunity to treat UI on a broad scale and with continued involvement in patient success. Published data from globally recognized medical centers support leva's efficacy.

Boston-based Renovia Inc. is a women-led company dedicated to improving the lives of women with pelvic floor disorders. Renovia's flagship product, the leva® Pelvic Health System, offers a novel, effective, first-line treatment for urinary incontinence, an underreported condition affecting 20 million women in the U.S. alone. Renovia's technology enables non-invasive, drug-free treatment via precise visualization of pelvic movement in real time during pelvic floor muscle training, while monitoring usage and progress. For more information about Renovia or the leva Pelvic Health System please visit www.renoviainc.com or follow the company on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

The leva Pelvic Health System is intended for strengthening of pelvic floor muscles, and rehabilitation and training of weak pelvic floor muscles for the treatment of stress, mixed, and mild to moderate urgency urinary incontinence (including overactive bladder) in women. Treatment with the leva System is by prescription and is not for everyone. Please talk to your prescriber to see if leva is right for you. Your prescriber should discuss all potential benefits and risks with you. Do not use leva while pregnant, or if you think you may be pregnant, unless authorized by your doctor. For a complete summary of the risks and instructions for the leva System, see its Instructions for Use available at www.renoviainc.com .

National Association for Continence is a national, private, non-profit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to improving the quality of life of people with incontinence, voiding dysfunction, and related pelvic floor disorders. NAFC's purpose is to be the leading source for public education and advocacy about the causes, prevention, diagnosis, treatments, and management alternatives for incontinence. More information is available online at www.NAFC.org.

