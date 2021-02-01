Nafees Alam Joins FamilyWealth's Pensacola, FL Branch

DALLAS, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading financial services firm FamilyWealth announces the appointment of Nafees Alam as an Investment Adviser Representative (IAR) under the supervision of the FamilyWealth branch office in Pensacola, Florida.

Mr. Alam comes from an extensive background in the Financial Services Industry. Most recently with Wells Fargo Advisors, he served on a team managing $150 million in Assets Under Management. He specialized in planning and investment management strategies to help his clients achieve their financial goals.

Mr. Alam started his career in the Financial Services Industry in 2010 and has worked at four Fortune 500 companies in that time. In a management role at Regions Bank, he developed strategies for clients' financial concerns by utilizing a variety of approaches such as Private Wealth Management, Insurance Planning, and Commercial & Consumer Lending.

"Nafees brings a depth of experience and commitment to client success that aligns perfectly with FamilyWealth's philosophy and client service standards," said John Mugarian, branch manager in Pensacola.

"After learning about the technology platform at FamilyWealth, the decision to leave my previous broker was simple. It all came down to knowing I will have the tools and resources I need to provide a level of service normally only found in a national firm, while also having the ultimate flexibility in investment solutions for my client, no matter the complexity," said Mr. Alam.

About FamilyWealth

FamilyWealth offers numerous financial services and technology solutions to advisers and firms nationwide. The FamilyWealth platform is a digital WealthTech ecosystem that brings together a suite of tools, including CRM, Analytics, Unified Managed Household Accounts, Digital Account Opening, Asset Management, Proposal Generation, and Compliance into a customizable portal, called My AdvisorViewTM.

www.FamilyWealth.us

If you would like additional information, please contact John Alvarez at (214) 624-1022 or [email protected].

SOURCE FamilyWealth Advisers, LLC

Related Links

http://www.familywealth.us

