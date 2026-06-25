NAfME Awards Shannon Kelly Kane Scholarships to Ethan Hacker of the University of Indianapolis and Felix Moreno of the University of Mount Union

HERNDON, Va., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association for Music Education (NAfME) honored Ethan Hacker of the University of Indianapolis and Felix Moreno of the University of Mount Union as the recipients of the 2026 Shannon Kelly Kane Scholarship. Ethan and Felix were presented the scholarships during the June 2026 NAfME National Leadership Assembly and Collegiate Leadership Advocacy Summit. The Shannon Kelly Kane Scholarship was created by Shannon's family and friends in coordination with NAfME to honor her exemplary life and her love of teaching music. The scholarship award is open to current NAfME Collegiate members, who have been nominated for NAfME Collegiate Professional Achievement Recognition.

Felix Moreno headshot Ethan Hacker headshot

"We are proud to honor the legacy of Shannon Kelly Kane's influence and reach in music education by recognizing these two outstanding future music educators," stated NAfME President Cecil Adderley. "On behalf of the National Executive Board, I extend deepest congratulations to Ethan Hacker (University of Indianapolis) and Felix Moreno (University of Mount Union), the 2026 recipients of the Shannon Kelly Kane Scholarship. Ethan has demonstrated extraordinary leadership in advocating for the profession at the state and national levels, involving his colleagues in the work. And Felix has brought remarkable growth in his chapter's membership and engagement, while also establishing benchmarks to maintain their reestablished presence among their campus peers in music education. The journey to the profession for these exemplary preservice music educators has already been noteworthy and impactful. We look forward to what is next for each of these individuals, and we are certain that their future students will benefit greatly under their direction. Well done!"

Besides being an involved member of the campus chapter, Ethan Hacker,a senior at the University of Indianapolis (UIndy), also completed the second of a two-year term serving at the state level as Senior Collegiate Representative for the Indiana Music Education Association (IMEA) where he was eligible to vote on the state board. Ethan has traveled to multiple state collegiate chapters to provide information about IMEA, including the role of the organization, benefits of membership, membership recruitment, and conference registration. He led the annual NAfME Collegiate Leadership Summit for chapter officers in Indiana alongside Senior Collegiate Representative Abby Jarman and IMEA Collegiate Chairperson Dr. Penny Dimmick in 2024. In 2025, he hosted the leadership summit at University of Indianapolis as the senior representative with Dr. Dimmick and Austin Sigler, junior representative, planning and leading sessions throughout the day.

"It has been a privilege to watch Ethan grow in has ability to lead others and share his enthusiasm for the music profession," shared Laurie C. Williams, University of Indianapolis Director of Music Education Programs and Director of Orchestra and String Studies, and Rebecca Sorely, Chair of the Department of Music at the University of Indianapolis.

"Ethan has been passionate about sharing important issues concerning music education in Indiana with students and professionals alike," they continued. "He was proactive in sending out information last spring regarding changes to high school diploma requirements to state NAfME Collegiate chapters and IMEA members, as well as visiting the statehouse to express concerns directly with congressmen. Ethan personally wrote to his congressman and senators (Robb Greene and Greg Walker) and submitted a response to the feedback portal protesting the omission of arts in the updated curriculum. He and the chapter president, Sherlyn Alvarez Ortega, organized a NAfME Collegiate chapter visit to the statehouse on April 14, 2025, for the Indiana State Teachers Association Day of Action. During this visit, our students were able to meet with two state lawmakers to discuss our growing concerns about the minimization of the value of music education in K–12 schools."

"In the summer of 2024, Ethan had the opportunity to volunteer as a leader/facilitator with UIndy's 'Music for All Abilities Camp' led by music education and therapy faculty," they continued. "This program is an inclusive opportunity for diverse learners with special needs to be surrounded and involved in music making for a day." Williams and Sorely also shared Ethan's well-rounded approach to teaching all grade levels and types of vocal and instrumental music as well as his passion for small school music programs.

Felix Moreno currently serves as the NAfME Collegiate Chapter President at the University of Mount Union in his second term of leadership, having previously served as Treasurer. Membership and engagement have grown significantly under his leadership. He personally reaches out to students, invites them in, and creates an environment where they feel valued. Members now show up consistently each month. "That consistency speaks volumes about the culture he has cultivated," noted Amy Haines, Director of Music Education; Dr. Elaine Anderson, Music Program Director; and Katrina Asano, Events Coordinator.

"As the chapter advisor at the University of Mount Union," shared Haines, "I have had the privilege of witnessing firsthand the transformational leadership, vision, and dedication Felix has brought to our organization in less than a single academic year. . . . From the moment he assumed the presidency, Felix made it clear that he was motivated to build the strongest chapter Mount Union has ever had. He is not only creative and visionary, but he also possesses the initiative and perseverance to turn ideas into action—and results."

Felix also helped implement a new constitution; established chapter dues to provide beginning income; and created two new executive board positions, along with clear criteria and responsibilities. With the treasurer, he implemented a clear budgeting strategy that established a finance plan. He also established a donation-based fundraiser, "Maestro for a Minute," the winner of which conducted the marching band. Under his leadership, the chapter raised enough funds to send 24 chapter members to the Ohio Music Education Association Professional Development Conference. Besides fundraising accomplishments, Felix revitalized professional development opportunities and communications outreach for the chapter.

"Service remains central to Felix's leadership . . . ," continued Haines, Anderson, and Asano. "Felix has truly brought our chapter to life. The energy, professionalism, and sense of purpose that now define our organization are a direct reflection of his leadership."

Learn about past recipients of the Shannon Kelly Kane Scholarship, NAfME Collegiate Chapter of Excellence Recognition, and NAfME Collegiate Professional Achievement Awards. To learn more about the NAfME Collegiate program, visit nafme.org/membership/collegiate.

The National Association for Music Education (NAfME) is a collaborative community that supports music educators and advocates for equitable access to music education. The only association that addresses all aspects of music education, NAfME, together with its affiliated state music education associations, advocates at the national, state, and local levels and provides resources and opportunities for teachers, students, parents, and administrators. Founded in 1907 and representing more than 57,000 members teaching millions of students, NAfME advances the music education profession and promotes lifelong experiences in music.

Follow NAfME on Facebook (facebook.com/nafme) and Instagram (instagram.com/nafme). Follow NAfME Collegiate on Facebook (facebook.com/nafmecollegiateofficial) and Instagram (instagram.com/nafmecollegiateofficial). For additional information, contact Catherina Hurlburt at [email protected] or 703-860-4000.

SOURCE National Association for Music Education