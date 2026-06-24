Virginia Music Educators Association Recognized with 2026 NAfME Excellence in Advocacy Award

HERNDON, Va., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association for Music Education (NAfME) honored the Virginia Music Educators Association (VMEA) with the 2026 NAfME Excellence in Advocacy Award in recognition of their work advocating for music education. NAfME President and Board Chair Cecil Adderley presented the award during the NAfME National Assembly gathering on June 23, 2026.

Virginia music students, educators, administrators, and VMEA leadership with Del. Vivian Watts (holding signed HB478) and Governor Abigail Spanberger at the bill signing in June 2026. Photo: Tyler Patterson, courtesy of the Office of the Governor of Virginia. Virginia Music Educators Association leadership with NAfME President Cecil Adderley and Jazzmone Sutton, NAfME Senior Manager of State Advocacy and Equity. Photo by © 2026 Ashlee Wilcox Photography, LLC.

"With strategic collaboration with key decision-makers in the Commonwealth of Virginia, the Virginia Music Educators Association has achieved what can be a model that other state music education associations can emulate," stated NAfME President Cecil Adderley. "Among other advocacy work, passage of legislation establishing the Virginia Diploma Seal for Excellence in Fine Arts spotlights the hard work of music students earning this recognition, the communities that support strong music education programs in their school districts, and—most of all—the dedicated music educators who guide students toward accomplishing this notable achievement. VMEA's work during the 2025–2026 school year demonstrates how strong partnerships, intentional advocacy, and unified messaging can drive meaningful change and expand equitable access to music education for all students."

The Virginia Music Educators Association (VMEA) played a leading role in advocacy and messaging for two major legislative priorities. Most notably, VMEA contributed to the successful passage of House Bill 478 (HB478), establishing a Diploma Seal for Excellence in Fine Arts. Signed into law and effective July 1, 2026, this policy recognizes student achievement in the arts alongside other established diploma seals, affirming the arts as an essential component of a well-rounded education and expanding equitable pathways for students.

The success of HB478 was the result of strong collaboration among VMEA, the Virginia Coalition for Fine Arts Education (VCFAE), and key advocates. Grammy Music Educator Award–winning music educator and VMEA member Annie Ray played a critical role in securing initial legislative support from Delegate Vivian Watts, recognized this year as the 2026 NAfME Music Education Champion. Following this, VMEA worked closely with Annie Ray, VCFAE partners, and Delegate Watts to refine legislative language, align advocacy messaging, and build broad-based support for the bill. VMEA helped develop and share unified messaging and resources that coalition partners used to engage stakeholders across the Commonwealth.

In addition, VMEA supported a coordinated advocacy effort opposing Senate Bill 656 and House Bill 36, which would have increased class sizes for Grade 6 ensemble music courses. In fall 2025, VMEA conducted a statewide middle school class size survey to better understand current instructional conditions. Survey results directly informed the development of VMEA's position statement, ensuring that advocacy efforts reflected real-time data and the experiences of educators across the Commonwealth.

VMEA worked through VCFAE to coordinate advocacy across a broad network of partners, including Virginia Art Education Association (VAEA), Virginia Theatre Association (VTA), Virginia Thespians, Virginia Parent Teacher Association (VPTA), Virginia Education Association (VEA), Virginia Association of Secondary School Principals (VASSP), local arts organizations, arts business partners, school divisions, and community partners. This coalition-based approach allowed for shared messaging, joint campaigns, and expanded outreach, significantly increasing the visibility and impact of advocacy efforts statewide.

VMEA also engaged directly with decision-makers through participation in Arts Advocacy Day (organized by Virginians for the Arts), and meetings with members of the Virginia General Assembly, including key education committee members. In partnership with VCFAE, VMEA helped facilitate communication between educators, community members, and policymakers—relationships that can prove strategic in future actions.

The NAfME Excellence in Advocacy award, presented annually at the NAfME National Leadership Assembly, recognizes a state music education association (MEA) for outstanding accomplishments in music education advocacy. State MEAs around the country are advocating by meeting with State Boards of Education, advocating with elected officials in state legislatures, and engaging affected parties in advocating for music education.

The 2025 Excellence in Advocacy Award recipient was the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association. The 2024 Excellence in Advocacy Award recipient was the Rhode Island Music Education Association. The 2023 Excellence in Advocacy Award recipient was the New Mexico Music Educators Association. The 2022 Excellence in Advocacy Award recipient was the Georgia Music Educators Association. The 2021 Excellence in Advocacy Award recipients were Louisiana, Ohio, and Vermont Music Educators Associations; the 2020 Excellence in Advocacy Award recipient was the Wisconsin Music Educators Association; the 2019 Excellence in Advocacy Award recipient was the Florida Music Education Association; and the 2018 Excellence in Advocacy Award recipient was the Michigan Music Educators Association.

The National Association for Music Education (NAfME) is a collaborative community that supports music educators and advocates for equitable access to music education. The only association that addresses all aspects of music education, NAfME, together with its affiliated state music education associations, advocates at the national, state, and local levels and provides resources and opportunities for teachers, students, parents, and administrators. Founded in 1907 and representing more than 57,000 members teaching millions of students, NAfME advances the music education profession and promotes lifelong experiences in music.

Follow NAfME on Facebook (facebook.com/nafme) and Instagram (instagram.com/nafme). For additional information, contact Catherina Hurlburt at [email protected] or 703-860-4000.

SOURCE National Association for Music Education