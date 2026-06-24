Virginia Delegate Vivian Watts Honored with The NAfME 2026 Music Education Champion Award

HERNDON, Va., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National Association for Music Education (NAfME) is pleased to announce Virginia Delegate Vivian Watts as the recipient of the 2026 Music Education Champion Award.

Virginia music students, educators, administrators, and VMEA leadership with Del. Vivian Watts (holding signed HB478) and Governor Abigail Spanberger at the bill signing in June 2026. Photo: Tyler Patterson, courtesy of the Office of the Governor of Virginia

NAfME recognizes Delegate Watts for her outstanding contributions to music and arts education in championing the Virginia bill resulting in the creation of the diploma seal for excellence in fine arts. The Virginia Music Educators Association and the Virginia Coalition for Fine Arts applauds Delegate Watts's close work with educators and advocacy partners to ensure that the legislation reflected classroom realities and statewide priorities to position arts education as both academically rigorous and workforce-relevant.

"In music education advocacy, one of the most important factors in creating lasting change is having a dedicated legislative champion who understands how essential music and arts education are to student success and to the future of our communities," said NAfME President Cecil Adderley. "Over the years, Delegate Watts has been a powerful voice for students and educators, cementing herself as that kind of unwavering changemaker in Virginia. We're deeply grateful for her leadership in expanding music education opportunities and continually reaffirming the value of the arts. It is our honor to present Delegate Watts with this recognition in appreciation of her steadfast advocacy and longtime commitment to music education."

NAfME presented the Music Education Champion Award to Delegate Watts on June 23 during the NAfME National Leadership Assembly. Presented to only a few recipients through the course of the association's 119-year history, the award recognizes personal commitment to the promotion of music education, both through engagement with policymakers and outreach to potential music education supporters.

"The personal discipline, focus on group achievement, and the growing body of knowledge about enhanced brain functioning all underscore the essential role music plays in educating young people," stated Delegate Vivian Watts. "I was honored to help music educators gain recognition of a student's distinguished achievement in music on Virginia high school diplomas."

Delegate Watts has served in the Virginia House of Delegates first from 1982–85, before serving as the Virginia Secretary of Transportation and Public Safety (1986–90). She returned to the Virginia House of Delegates in 1996, and is the twenty-second woman elected to the Virginia General Assembly. In 2017, she became the longest serving woman in the House of Delegates.

NAfME is grateful to Delegate Vivian Watts for her noteworthy support of music education and music educators as we work to ensure each and every student has equitable access to music education.

Delegate Vivian Watts is the eleventh recipient of the NAfME Music Education Champion Award. Previous congressional recipients include Rep. David Scott, GA-13 (2024); Sen. Jon Tester of Montana (2019); Rep. Nydia Velázquez, NY-07 (2018); and Sen. Lamar Alexander of Tennessee and Sen. Patty Murray of Washington (2016). Sens. Alexander and Murray were recognized for their work on the passage of the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA), which specified "music" as necessary for a "well-rounded education." Honorees also include: Delaware Secretary of Education and former U.S. Deputy Secretary of Education Cindy Marten (2025); the CMA Foundation (2017); Barbershop Harmony Society's 2009 International Champion Quartet, Crossroads (2016); Brooklyn-based band San Fermin (2015); and Andrew Dost of the band fun. (2014).

The National Association for Music Education (NAfME) is a collaborative community that supports music educators and advocates for equitable access to music education. The only association that addresses all aspects of music education, NAfME, together with its affiliated state music education associations, advocates at the national, state, and local levels and provides resources and opportunities for teachers, students, parents, and administrators. Founded in 1907 and representing more than 57,000 members teaching millions of students, NAfME advances the music education profession and promotes lifelong experiences in music.

Follow NAfME on Facebook (facebook.com/nafme) and Instagram (instagram.com/nafme). For additional information, contact Catherina Hurlburt at [email protected] or 703-860-4000.

SOURCE National Association for Music Education