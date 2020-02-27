NAFMNP's MarketLink Program Accepting Applications for Free SNAP/EBT Processing Solutions

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Farmers Market Nutrition Programs (NAFMNP) is pleased to share that applications for receiving free SNAP/EBT processing equipment through the USDA's Food and Nutrition Services Cooperative Agreement are open for markets and direct-marketing farmers.

The National Association of Farmers Market Nutrition Programs (NAFMNP) announced today that applications are now open to markets and direct-marketing farmers for receiving free electronic benefit transfer (EBT) processing solutions from its MarketLink program, through the USDA's Food and Nutrition Services (FNS) Cooperative Agreement. NAFMNP's MarketLink program assists farmers and markets accept the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and electronic payments.

Under the USDA FNS grant, eligible applicants will receive a card reader as well as a one-year license for the Novo Dia Group (NDG) Mobile Market+ app. This is a point-of-sale (POS) system that accepts EBT along with all other forms of payments—including credit and debit—in one simple solution. Mobile Market+ extends all the features and benefits of a smart POS system while accepting SNAP and other EBT and simplifies reporting. A waiver has been provided for a printer, so markets and farmers awarded this grant funding will not need a printer for receipts.

NAFMNP started the MarketLink project in 2013; this iteration of the program will continue to work towards the long-term goal of developing technology that can adapt and provide a means to accept all federal nutrition benefit programs. "We are excited to get farmers and markets signed up and ready for their season," says Glade Roos, President of NAFMNP.

Since 2014, more than $40 million in sales from SNAP, credit and debit cards have been processed through Mobile Market+ via farmers markets and small farmers. "We are pleased to be working alongside the NAFMNP to continue to bring Mobile Market+ to markets and farmers nationwide," said Josh Wiles, president and founder of NDG. "By accepting credit, debit and SNAP payments, our affordable, cloud-based POS solution avoids the hassle of operating two separate systems at checkout while simplifying reporting and recordkeeping, making it easier for farmers to tap into a market that spent more than $22.4 million in 2017."

To apply go to: www.marketlink.org/apply

About the National Association of Farmers Market Nutrition Programs

NAFMNP is a non-profit organization founded in 1992, with the mission of supporting producers who sell at farmers markets and increasing farmers market sales. This is accomplished through the support of federal nutrition benefits programs, provision of technical assistance, and programs aimed at improving the mechanisms for accepting all federal nutrition benefits, which encompass a variety of tender types. NAFMNP represents 45,000 farmers and 8,000 farmers markets across the country and is the nation's only organization that links States, the District of Columbia, Indian Tribal Organizations, Territories, local fruit and vegetable growers, and low-income families and seniors – all those who have a stake in USDA's Farmers' Market Nutrition Programs and share this mission.

About Novo Dia Group, Inc.

Novo Dia Group, Inc. (NDG) are the experts in developing and delivering mobile point-of-sale (mPOS) and software payment solutions for electronic delivery and processing of government electronic benefit transfer (EBT) payments. The company's mission is to provide the most feature-rich and flexible solution in the industry that adheres to the nuanced, multilayered and complex regulatory and legislative environment of EBT payments. NDG offers the only stand-alone solution that can serve as an EBT-only, stand-beside solution or as a multi-tender, fully integrated solution—all on one device. Based in Austin, TX, NDG has participated in more than 100 government payment programs in all fifty states. For more information, please visit www.novodiagroup.com.

