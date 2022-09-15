NaFrosting Natural Coffee Frosting--A Category Disrupter--Set to Launch

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 28, Myshelz will unveil NaFrosting—the world's first all-natural coffee frosting, at the Natural Products Expo East 2022 in the Philadelphia Convention Center. Unlike anything else available in the market, NaFrosting natural coffee frosting solves the age-old issue coffee drinkers face—where can I find a healthful alternative to cream and sugar that tastes better than cream and sugar.

NaFrosting Natural Coffee Frosting

"Each morning, I start my routine with two cups of coffee to recenter before my hectic workday begins," says Michele Harris, Chief Coffee Bliss Maker. "I always try to eat clean and avoid chemicals, artificial ingredients, and processed sugars. Unfortunately, the only available healthful alternatives I could find either tasted like liquid chalk or had questionable ingredients. I decided to do something about it, so I created a completely new category that's not only all natural but also hits the mark on delicious flavor. Today, I'm excited to share my bliss with all kindred coffee drinkers!"

SRP: $22 Single Purchase / $18 With Subscription

AVAILABLE SIZES: 16-Ounce Jars and 16-Ounce Bottles

Purely Decadent

Gorgeous package design and branding pops off the shelf

Innovative offering revolutionizes the coffee creamer category

Thick, lustrous, frosting-like texture creates a unique consumer experience

Purely decadent—a naturally delicious crowd pleaser for health-conscious consumers, plant-based, and anyone who loves a delicious cup of coffee

Clean label—100% junk-free, desired by consumers

Dairy-free, plant-based, all-natural, and gluten-free

Ingredients: raw honey, organic coconut oil, organic cacao

Shelf-stable with long two-year shelf life

Myshelz is on a mission to make the world a healthier and happier place. To learn more about how to transform your coffee into a wholesome indulgence, visit www.NaFrosting.com.

For media/other queries, please contact Edward LaFaso, Managing Director, Myshelz, at 347-609-3960 or [email protected].

SOURCE NaFrosting by Myshelz