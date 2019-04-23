WASHINGTON, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NAFSA: Association of International Educators will host the sixth Research Symposium - A Critical Discussion of Theories, Methodologies, and Practices in International Education - at Loyola University Chicago on April 26, 2019. Bringing together researchers and scholars in the field of international education and related disciplines, the Symposium provides an opportunity to share this work in an academic and professional environment, as well as participate in a critical discussion of the theories, methodologies, and practices being used in current research endeavors. In addition to acquiring knowledge and examples of original research in international education, participants will gain insights to drive future research and practice in the field of international education.

Event: NAFSA Research Symposium: A Critical Discussion of Theories, Methodologies, and Practices in International Education



When: Friday, April 26, 2019, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. (CDT)

For full schedule, visit: www.nafsa.org/ResearchSymposium.



Where: Loyola University Chicago

Schreiber Center

16 East Pearson Street

Chicago, IL 60611

Opening Speaker

Chrystal George Mwangi , PhD, University of Massachusetts Amherst

Panelists

Sarah Kilmer , University of Maryland , "Gender inequality and academic careers: A cross-cultural study of American and European female professors"

, , "Gender inequality and academic careers: A cross-cultural study of American and European female professors" Katharine Krebs , PhD, Binghamton University, "Faculty journeys in collaborative global learning"

, PhD, Binghamton University, "Faculty journeys in collaborative global learning" Vesna Dimitrieska, PhD, Indiana University Bloomington , "Curriculum internationalization in a school of education"

, "Curriculum internationalization in a school of education" Kirsten Davis , Virginia Tech , "Studying abroad as professional development: Learning outcomes for program leaders"

, , "Studying abroad as professional development: Learning outcomes for program leaders" Laura Thornes and Jennifer Schneider , PhD, Colorado State University , "Education abroad participation influences graduation rates"

and , PhD, , "Education abroad participation influences graduation rates" Jonathan Larson , PhD, Grinnell College , "Enhancing student learning off- and on-campus online through multimedia ethnography"

, PhD, , "Enhancing student learning off- and on-campus online through multimedia ethnography" Ashley Reynolds , University of Maryland , "How Trump-era immigration policies affect international students"

, , "How Trump-era immigration policies affect international students" Lisa Lambert Snodgrass , PhD, Purdue University , "Assessing the international student experience: How bigger data approaches can inform practice"

, PhD, , "Assessing the international student experience: How bigger data approaches can inform practice" Viktoriia Donchenko , PhD, George Washington University , "Taxonomy of international activity management models in U.S. public universities"

