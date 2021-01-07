Nafsika's Garden Vegan Cheese Lands in Europe and the United Arab Emirates

NICOSIA, Cyprus, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nafsika's Garden's incredible popularity as a plant-based cheese brand brings its complete suite to the European markets. In 2020, the brand was launched in over 500 stores across the United States. Today, Nafsika's Garden is available in eight countries and is set to expand to several more in 2021.

Mozza Shreds and Poutine Image Nafsika with Cheese and Greece Backdrop

Nafsika's Garden entails an exciting journey from Crete, Greece, where it is produced, to Canada, where it is headquartered and had initially launched. Founded by Nafsika Antypas, her North American and European companies Nafsika Inc and Nafsika Antypas Ltd are committed to promoting a dairy-free lifestyle with plant-based alternatives being the flagbearer of individual choice towards a healthier and happier life.

Being the founder, Antypas is an ardent proponent of the vegan lifestyle. She believes her brand observes the social merit of equity for all by being a conscious company offering innovations for one's wellbeing. She is also the executive producer and host of a TV show called "Plant-Based by Nafsika," which remains the only leading vegan lifestyle based mainstream television program aired (and on the A&E Network), and is the author of several upcoming books, including, "The Plant-Based Switch" and "Ghosted."

Nafsika's Garden continues to be a well in demand plant-based cheese brand in North America. Nafsika's Garden brings a plethora of plant-based cheese options. Its product line offers basic classes of cheese to several varieties suited for all sorts of vegan consumers. The vegan cheese continues to draw the aromatic taste and flavors of smoked gouda, Greek feta, cream cheese, and much more.

As Nafsika's Garden enters the mainstream market across the planet, we look back and reflect on the parameters of challenge the brand's key stakeholders pushed beyond, making it one of the must-haves household products. Nafsika's Garden is a product loved and enjoyed by vegans and non-vegans alike and remains a staple of a healthy diet. The brand is a healthier alternative to dairy, an industry that has been disrupted in the past decade by the vegan industry.

Replicating the appeal and taste standards of dairy products is a challenging prospect for vegan food products. Consumers are accustomed to a specific taste, which developed in years of dairy food consumption. But Nafsika's Garden cheese style products taste are cheese-like and melt when heated in such a way that even a hardcore cheese lover would fail to spot the difference. In her words, "Unless you're missing the cholesterol, you won't have an issue switching to my dairy-free products." Meeting the same necessity often becomes a challenge, and the vegan food market continues to see the slump of many brands that failed to make the cut and set an appeal in the perception of consumers.

However, Nafsika's Garden is an option that not only employs a careful approach towards the benchmark of a familiar taste of cheese but accomplished this aspect by further keeping the product hundred percent plant-based and vegan certified.

But Antypas is not only developing cheese style products. She is working on many other dairy free products that will forever help change our perception about living a plant-based lifestyle.

About Nafsika's Garden

Nafsika's Garden, founded by Nafsika Antypas, is a vegan food line aiming to take veganism mainstream. Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, the company's products are available in Canada, the U.S., Spain, the Netherlands, Malta, France, Italy and the United Arab Emirates. Now in 2021, the company is set to continue its expansion to more continents. Nafsika's Garden products are free from all major allergens, including dairy, nuts, soy, peas, and gluten. They also contain no cholesterol or palm oil and are preservative and GMO free.

For more information, visit: nafsikasgarden.com.

Media Contact:

Nafsika Antypas

855-NAFSIKA

Related Images

mozza-shreds-and-poutine.jpg

Mozza Shreds and Poutine

Mozza Shreds and Poutine Image

nafsika-with-cheese-and-greece.jpg

Nafsika with Cheese and Greece Backdrop

Nafsika with Cheese and Greece Backdrop

Related Links

Plant-Based by Nafsika - YouTube

Instagram

SOURCE Nafsika Antypas