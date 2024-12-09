Naftali Group and One World Properties Announce the Sale of JEM Sky Villa 1 with Interiors by FENDI Casa at JEM Private Residences

Once completed, the residence will feature four bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms, a library, a hot tub, and a wraparound terrace – which will offer breathtaking views of Miami's vibrant downtown, Miami Beach, and Biscayne Bay. Crowning the sculptural JEM tower, custom details include the FENDI Casa Matrice bookcase, highlighting bold, jewel-tone colors in a geometric style, and a Metropolis coffee table as a nod to the design of the FENDI headquarters in Rome. The end result of the collection is a custom-curated, harmonious blend that will provide high-end design and refined living in the vibrant heart of Miami. This unit is one of two unique JEM Sky Villas designed in collaboration with FENDI Casa and the Naftali Group.

"This sale is a true testament to the iconic landmark that JEM Private Residences will become in this highly sought-after destination," said Miki Naftali, chairman and CEO of Naftali Group. "We take pride in the ongoing momentum of our project, which reflects our team's commitment to exceptional design quality while seamlessly incorporating the vibrant culture of Miami into this refined residential sanctuary."

Developed by Naftali Group, JEM Private Residences is the jewel of downtown Miami located within Miami Worldcenter. The residential tower will rise over 700 feet tall and span 67 stories, defining itself as a focal point within the city. Spanning from studios to four-bedroom options, all residential units are expertly crafted condominium residences and the property will offer residents the opportunity to live in a haven of contemporary luxury designed by world-renowned firms Arquitectonica and Rockwell Group .

JEM Private Residences is the epitome of luxury in South Florida with residences beginning from the 43rd floor, to ensure all residents experience picturesque city views of downtown Miami. The 50th floor offers an amenity suite with resort-style amenities such as an indoor Sky Lounge, a 60-foot outdoor pool, a state-of-the-art fitness center, a boxing arena, a yoga patio, and a spa suite, with a steam room, salt room and sauna. Additionally, the property boasts a thoughtful co-working space and a spirits tasting room awaits for a refined social experience. The development is projected to be complete in Q4 of 2027.

"We're thrilled to have facilitated the sale of this extraordinary penthouse at JEM Private Residences. Sky Villa 1, with interiors by FENDI Casa, represents the pinnacle of luxury living in Miami — a space meticulously crafted with the finest materials and unparalleled attention to detail. This sale is a testament to the unique quality and vision that Naftali Group and FENDI Casa are bringing to the Miami market, and we're honored to be part of bringing JEM Private Residences to life in the heart of this vibrant city," said Peggy Olin, CEO of OneWorld Properties.

The JEM Private Residences sales gallery is located in Miami Worldcenter at 110 NE 10th Street and visits may be scheduled by appointment only by calling (305) 384-1010. For more information about JEM Private Residences, visit www.thejem.com .

About Naftali Group

Founded by Miki Naftali, Naftali Group is a privately held real estate development and investment firm with over 30 years of experience, based in New York City with offices in Miami. Through innovation and discipline, Naftali is recognized as a leading developer with a current and past portfolio comprised of more than 35 projects encompassing more than $15 billion in total value. The company is a leader in developing residences that anticipate and exceed the needs of today's most discerning real estate consumers and has a notable track record in leading landmark restorations, which it has brought to Florida. Naftali Group is highly specialized in identifying and acquiring undervalued properties in premier geographic areas with strong potential growth while maximizing the value of unique and irreplaceable assets. Naftali Group pursues strategic acquisitions and continuously grows its extensive portfolio of new development condominiums, income-producing, mixed-use properties, and other assets. For more information, visit https://naftaligroup.com.

About OneWorld Properties

OneWorld Properties, led by Peggy Olin, is a Florida-based full-service real estate brokerage firm offering elite services for luxury properties as well as integrated sales and marketing for residential development condominium projects. With over 25 years of experience and over $5 billion in residential sales to date, the firm has dominated both domestic and international markets with sales to buyers from over twenty major U.S. cities and foreign buyers from over 60 countries. OneWorld Properties currently oversees a portfolio in excess of $1 billion in active inventory throughout Florida and has experience in working in markets across the U.S. including New York, Los Angeles, Houston and Atlanta among others.

OneWorld Properties maintains offices in Miami and Fort Lauderdale and is one of the only U.S. firms to have a permanent presence in China with offices in Shanghai, Beijing, and Shenzhen. For more information, visit https://owpbrokers.com.

FF Design

Fashion Furniture Design (FF Design) was founded on 4 May 2021 as a joint venture between Flos B&B Italia Group (formerly Design Holding), a global leader in the high-end design sector, jointly owned by independently managed investment companies of the global investment firms Investindustrial and Carlyle, and FENDI, the Italian luxury brand that is part of the LVMH Group, to develop the FENDI Casa world. Flos B&B Italia Group is a majority shareholder in the joint venture. Alberto Da Passano - former President of FENDI for Europe and the Middle East - leads the joint venture as CEO. He is supported by an organisational structure focused on business management and comprehensive business development in the main markets - starting with Asia - and the fully integrated development of operations at the digital level. FF Design develops the new FENDI Casa Collections, available through selective distribution and a network of new mono-brand boutiques, focused on offering interior design services and expanding the customer experience. www.fendicasa.com @fendicasa

Flos B&B Italia Group

Flos B&B Italia Group is a global leader in high-end design with a cultural heritage of European origin, characterised by multi-channel distribution and diversified product categories. Guided by the purpose 'We design for a beautiful life', the Group designs for the planet, people, and culture. The Group includes FLOS, B&B Italia, Louis Poulsen, Maxalto, Arclinea, Azucena, FENDI Casa, Audo and Lumens. Flos B&B Italia Group's catalogue features iconic objects designed by world-famous designers such as Achille and Pier Giacomo Castiglioni, Tobia Scarpa, Luigi Caccia Dominioni, Poul Henningsen, Arne Jacobsen, Antonio Citterio, Gaetano Pesce, Philippe Starck, Piero Lissoni, Konstantin Grcic, Jasper Morrison, Patricia Urquiola, Michael Anastassiades and many others. Flos B&B Italia Group is jointly owned by independently managed investment companies of the global investment firms Investindustrial and Carlyle. www.flosbebitaliagroup.com

FENDI

The house of FENDI was established by Adele and Edoardo Fendi in Rome in 1925. The opening of the first FENDI boutique – a handbag shop and fur workshop followed. Soon winning international acclaim, FENDI emerged as a brand renowned for its elegance, craftsmanship, innovation and style. Called by the legendary five Fendi sisters, the collaboration with the late Karl Lagerfeld began back in 1965 and lasted 54 years; in 1992 Silvia Venturini Fendi seconded him in the Artistic Direction. In 1994 she is given responsibility of Leather Goods Accessories and then the direction of the Menswear line. In 2000 the LVMH Group acquires FENDI becoming in 2001 its majority shareholder. In September 2020 Kim Jones is appointed Artistic Director of Couture and Womenswear, while Delfina Delettrez Fendi, fourth generation of the Fendi family, joins the Maison as Artistic Director of Jewellery. Today FENDI is synonymous with quality, tradition, experimentation and creativity.

www.fendi.com @fendi

