Naftali Group, the Development Team Behind Viceroy Residences Fort Lauderdale, brings a Private Members Club and Signature Culinary Restaurant by The h.wood Group to Flagler Village

The h.wood Group is behind iconic, celebrity-loved concepts like Delilah and The Nice Guy and will bring exceptional service with a lively atmosphere to the neighborhood

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Viceroy Residences Fort Lauderdale , developed by the globally recognized real estate development and investment firm Naftali Group , is excited to announce its new partnership with The h.wood Group , the Los Angeles-based hospitality and lifestyle marketing company behind iconic spots like Delilah, The Nice Guy, Harriet's and more. Together, they will introduce a signature restaurant and an exclusive private membership club to the 45-story luxury condominium located in the heart of Fort Lauderdale.

The h.wood Group Signature Restaurant and Private Members Club (Credit: Hayes Davidson)

Designed by the Los Angeles–based interior design firm Built Inc. , the combined restaurant and private members club will span over 15,000 square feet, offering elevated cuisine and cocktails for both residents and the public. The private club will feature an intimate dining experience with its own exclusive menu distinct from the main restaurant, dedicated lounge areas, curated cultural and social programming, and exclusive member-only experiences designed to elevate everyday living. Residents of Viceroy Residences Fort Lauderdale will have exclusive access and receive membership to the private club, seamlessly extending the Viceroy lifestyle beyond the residence and into a vibrant social and culinary hub.

Residents will also receive immediate access and membership to The h.wood Group's coveted Rolodex membership program. The h.wood Rolodex is a bespoke membership experience that brings the brand's white-glove signature service directly to residents. Simultaneously exclusive and inclusive, this application-based program offers priority reservations across The h.wood Group's venues, access to signature events, invitations to member-only gatherings, a complimentary round of cocktails with every reservation, exclusive tastings of new menus, mixology classes, private dinners and more.

"Partnering with The h.wood Group brings a new energy to Fort Lauderdale, elevating the nightlife, dining and overall lifestyle with live music and immersive experiences the city has been waiting for," says Danielle Naftali, Executive Vice President of Marketing, Sales and Design at Naftali Group. "Their approach to hospitality aligns with what we are building at Viceroy Residences Fort Lauderdale. This partnership allows us to offer our residents and the community something special, where design and hospitality come together in a way that feels elevated and welcoming."

The h.wood Group is a Los Angeles-based hospitality and lifestyle company with an iconic portfolio of luxury nightlife and restaurant venues. The vision of longtime friends John Terzian and Brian Toll, The h.wood Group was founded in 2008 as a way for the consummate hosts and entrepreneurs to bring their high-end, thoughtful concepts and passion for service to life. From Delilah and The Nice Guy to Bootsy Bellows and Harriet's, The h.wood Group is responsible for some of the most iconic destinations in the country. With multiple venues in Los Angeles, Miami, Las Vegas and six on the horizon, The h.wood Group is rapidly expanding across the globe. The continued expansion is guided by the brand's core values, distinct design, exceptional service and palpable atmosphere, which combine to create extraordinary moments for every guest.

"Expanding our footprint into South Florida is a top priority for The h.wood Group and working with Naftali Group on this new venture is an exciting step forward," says John Terzian, co-founder of The h.wood Group. "When they first reached out about this project, we knew they were the right partner to bring this endeavor to life."

"The city is quickly becoming a global destination, and we wanted to create a restaurant with elevated design, exceptional cuisine and an atmosphere that truly captures the energy of Flagler Village," says Brian Toll, Co-Founder and Co-President of The h.wood Group. "With Viceroy's hospitality-first approach, this collaboration felt like the perfect fit to bring the concept to life."

Viceroy Residences Fort Lauderdale is the city's first Viceroy-branded condominium and the only hospitality-branded residential development in downtown Fort Lauderdale. The 45-story, 500-foot tower features 251 luxury one- to four-bedroom residences with expansive terraces, floor-to-ceiling windows, and high-end interiors by Arquitectonica and Rockwell Group. Homes offer open concept layouts designed for modern living. Residents enjoy more than 30,000 square feet of amenities, including a full-service spa, pool and lounge areas, wine and sound bar, karaoke room, a VR simulator room, curated social programming, concierge service and exclusive beach club access. As the Premier Residence Partner of The FORT, buyers also receive a complimentary year of social membership to Fort Lauderdale's leading pickleball club. Owners of a Viceroy Residence enjoy curated global lifestyle experiences, from access to local sporting and fashion events to behind-the-scenes tours of high-profile exhibits and cultural destinations. They also benefit from a full social calendar, including fitness and wellness activations, as well as comprehensive residential oversight, such as pet care, plant care, away-from-home maintenance, and in-residence garden services. Developed by Naftali Group and exclusively represented by Douglas Elliman, Viceroy Residences sets a new standard for luxury urban living in Fort Lauderdale.

The Viceroy Residences Fort Lauderdale sales gallery is located at 451 NE 4th St. and is open daily. To schedule a visit, please call 954-266-0000. For more information, visit viceroyfortlauderdale.com.

About Naftali Group

Naftali Group, a privately held global real estate development and investment firm based in New York City, has a prestigious track record, having led some of the most significant developments and landmark restorations. Founded and led by Miki Naftali, Naftali Group is highly specialized in identifying and acquiring undervalued properties in premier geographic areas with strong potential growth while maximizing the value of unique and irreplaceable assets. Naftali Group pursues strategic acquisitions and continuously grows its extensive portfolio of new development condominiums, income-producing, mixed-use properties and other assets.

Through innovation and discipline, Naftali is recognized as a leading developer with a current and past portfolio comprised of more than 50 projects encompassing more than $15 billion in total value. One of the most active firms in New York City, Naftali Group has successfully launched and sold out three record-breaking luxury condo projects in Manhattan since 2020: The Benson at 1045 Madison Avenue, 200 East 83rd and The Bellemont at 1165 Madison Avenue. The firm has several new development projects in the pipeline, both in Manhattan and in Brooklyn, where the firm's waterfront development, Williamsburg Wharf, is currently in progress and estimated to be complete with the first phase in 2025. In addition to active projects in New York City, Naftali Group is developing over 3 million square feet of premier residential and mixed-use space across two projects in South Florida, including JEM in Miami. For more information, visit https://naftaligroup.com .

About The h.wood Group

The h.wood Group is a Los Angeles-based, hospitality and lifestyle marketing company with an iconic portfolio of luxury nightlife and restaurant venues. The vision of longtime friends and Los Angeles natives John Terzian and Brian Toll, The h.wood Group was founded in 2008 as a way for the consummate hosts and entrepreneurs to bring their high-end, thoughtful concepts and passion for service to life. From Delilah and The Nice Guy, to Bird Streets and Harriet's, The h.wood Group is responsible for some of the most iconic brands in the world. The h.wood Group is rapidly expanding thanks to its multi-concept portfolio uniquely positioned to cater to different markets. This growth is guided by the brand's core values - distinct design, exceptional service and palpable atmosphere - which combine to create extraordinary moments for every guest.

The h.wood Group experience is known well beyond the walls of their brick-and-mortar locations, through its work as one of the most reputable event producers in the world. With passions for art, fashion, sports and entertainment, The h.wood Group's signature approach to service and storytelling unites brands, consumers and talent at some of the world's most iconic cultural events including Coachella, F1 Las Vegas, Miami and Austin, amfAR Cannes, Art Basel and more. The h.wood Group offers corporate branding, catering, event production and marketing services at both private events. For more information, visit www.hwoodgroup.com .

