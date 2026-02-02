Nafy AI Launches Comprehensive AI Music Generator Platform, Empowering Creators with Advanced Music Production Tools

Free AI-Powered Music Creation Platform Offers Text-to-Music, Lyrics-to-Song, Vocal Remover, and More – All Royalty-Free for Commercial Use

LONDON, Feb. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nafy AI has officially launched its comprehensive AI music generator platform, providing creators worldwide with professional-grade music production tools powered by cutting-edge artificial intelligence. The platform enables users to create original, royalty-free music in seconds, democratizing music creation for content creators, musicians, and businesses alike.

Nafy AI stands out in the crowded AI music space by offering an all-in-one suite of creative tools, including Text-to-Music generation, Lyrics-to-Song conversion, AI Song Cover Generator, AI Music Extension, AI Music Editor, AI Lyrics Generator, and AI Vocal Remover – all accessible through a single intuitive platform.

"We built Nafy AI to remove the technical barriers that have traditionally kept music creation out of reach for many creators," said a company spokesperson. "Whether you're a professional musician looking to accelerate your workflow or a content creator who needs original soundtracks, our platform delivers studio-quality results in seconds, not hours."

Key Features That Set Nafy AI Apart:

The platform's Text-to-Music feature allows users to describe their musical vision in plain language – mood, genre, tempo, and instrumentation – and watch as the AI transforms these descriptions into fully produced tracks. For users who already have lyrics, the Lyrics-to-Song tool generates perfectly synchronized instrumentation that brings written verses to life.

Nafy AI's AI Song Cover Generator enables creative reimagining of existing audio across genres, preserving melodic DNA while revolutionizing instrumentation and production aesthetics. The AI Music Extension feature analyzes structural patterns and stylistic signatures to generate organic expansions that extend compositions seamlessly.

The platform supports multiple vocal options including male, female, and instrumental-only tracks, with global language support for creating music in English, Spanish, Japanese, Korean, and more. Advanced features like custom voice training and the ability to save and reuse vocal styles provide unprecedented creative control.

Royalty-Free Commercial Licensing

All music generated through Nafy AI's paid plans comes with full commercial rights, allowing users to freely use, market, or sell their creations without risk of copyright infringement. The platform offers transparent tiered pricing from Basic ($12.42/month annually) to Pro ($49.92/month annually), with a free tier available for newcomers to experience AI-powered music creation.

Built on Advanced AI Technology

Nafy AI leverages deep learning architectures trained on millions of tracks, utilizing transformer-based composition and parallel stem generation to deliver studio-grade results. The platform's neural vocal modeling produces expressive, human-like singing, while automated mastering pipelines ensure radio-ready output that matches commercial production standards.

The platform is accessible via web browser on any device, with support for WAV and MIDI export formats. Pro users can run up to 8 generation tasks simultaneously and access tracks up to 8 minutes in length through the latest V5 model.

For more information and to start creating music for free, visit: https://nafy.ai

About Nafy AI

Nafy AI is an AI-powered music generation platform designed to make professional music creation accessible to everyone. With a comprehensive suite of tools including text-to-music generation, vocal removal, AI covers, and music editing, Nafy AI serves content creators, musicians, businesses, and hobbyists worldwide. The platform is committed to providing royalty-free, broadcast-ready music that empowers creative expression without technical barriers.

