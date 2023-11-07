NAG Appoints Jason Charlesworth as Head Quant

News provided by

Numerical Algorithms Group (NAG)

07 Nov, 2023, 04:00 ET

OXFORD, England, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NAG, a leading numerical software and technical services company, announces the appointment of Jason Charlesworth as Head Quant, effective immediately. Jason brings a wealth of expertise in the fields of computer science, financial mathematics and high-performance computing (HPC), along with a notable track record in commercial and academic endeavours.

As Head Quant, Jason will play a pivotal role in advancing NAG's strategic initiatives within the financial services industry. His responsibilities will include spearheading the development of a cutting-edge Derivatives Pricing Toolkit, providing invaluable insights for product development, and working with customers to enhance their financial analytics products.

Jason's career includes serving as the Head of the Numerical Performance Group at Citi and holding a prominent position as the Head of the Rates Quantitative Analysis Group at RBS. He has garnered over two decades of experience in front-office computational financial mathematics, having successfully led quant and quant dev teams across a diverse range of assets.

Commenting on the appointment John Holden, Chief Commercial Officer said "Jason has made significant early impact through the successful launch of our Derivatives Pricing software. His extensive industry experience will play a pivotal role in advancing our strategic initiatives. His expertise in areas where NAG demonstrates leadership - numerical libraries, automatic differentiation, and HPC - greatly enhances the value we deliver to our clients."

"I'm excited to join NAG at time where quants face increasingly complex computational challenges" said Jason Charlesworth, "meeting these challenges demands high-level, hands-on experience, cutting-edge solutions, and deep numerical expertise. Working with NAG's numerical and HPC experts will help deliver solutions that give quantifiable performance advantages to industry practitioners."

About NAG

NAG provides industry-leading numerical software and technical services to banking and finance, energy, engineering, and market research, as well as academic and government institutions. World-renowned for the NAG® Library ─ the most rigorous and robust collection of numerical algorithms available ─ NAG also offers Automatic Differentiation, Machine Learning, and Mathematical Optimization products, as well as world-class technical consultancy across HPC and Cloud HPC, code porting and optimisation, and other areas of numerical computing. Founded more than 50 years ago from a multi-university venture, NAG is headquartered in Oxford, UK with offices in the UK, US, EU, and Asia. For more information, nag.com/about-nag

For more information about this appointment or NAG, please contact [email protected]; +44 (0)1865 511245 

Also from this source

NAG Appoints Jason Charlesworth as Head Quant

NAG, a leading numerical software and technical services company, announces the appointment of Jason Charlesworth as Head Quant, effective...

NAG ernennt Jason Charlesworth zum leitenden Quant

NAG, ein führendes Unternehmen für numerische Software und technische Dienstleistungen, gibt die Ernennung von Jason Charlesworth zum leitenden Quant ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.