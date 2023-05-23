NAG Appoints Prof. Simon McIntosh-Smith as Principal Scientist

News provided by

Numerical Algorithms Group (NAG)

23 May, 2023, 03:00 ET

OXFORD, England, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Numerical Algorithms Group (NAG) is thrilled to announce the appointment of Prof. Simon McIntosh-Smith from the University of Bristol as the company's newest Principal Scientist, effective immediately. Prof. McIntosh-Smith joins the ranks of NAG's Principal Scientists alongside Prof. Uwe Naumann from RWTH Aachen, underscoring NAG's long commitment to academic excellence and interdisciplinary collaboration.

Prof. McIntosh-Smith, an esteemed HPC Professor at the University of Bristol, brings a wealth of commercial experience and theoretical knowledge in high performance and scientific computing, computing architectures, and many-core and multi-core techniques.

"NAG has always thrived on collaboration with top-tier academics, and the addition of Prof. McIntosh-Smith to our team of Principal Scientists reinforces this commitment," said Adrian Tate, CEO of NAG. "His unique talents in HPC will strengthen our capabilities, enabling us to better serve our HPC clients and stimulate further product innovation."

"I am deeply honoured to take on this important advisory role at NAG", said Prof. Simon McIntosh-Smith, "NAG has been involved in the frontiers on computation since the 1970s and continues to play a significant role in the international HPC community. NAG has exciting ambitions for the future, and I am excited to be able to contribute to their success."

This landmark collaboration promises to facilitate innovation and cross-pollination between academic research and industrial application, leveraging the collective strengths of both institutions to provide a new UK based Centre of Excellence in HPC.

For more information about this appointment or NAG, please contact [email protected].

About NAG

NAG provides industry-leading numerical software and technical services to banking and finance, energy, engineering, and market research, as well as academic and government institutions. World-renowned for the NAG® Library ─ the most rigorous and robust collection of numerical algorithms available ─ NAG also offers Automatic Differentiation, Machine Learning, and Mathematical Optimization products, as well as world-class technical consultancy across HPC and Cloud HPC, code porting and optimisation, and other areas of numerical computing. Founded more than 50 years ago from a multi-university venture, NAG is headquartered in Oxford, UK with offices in the UK, US, EU, and Asia. For more information, visit nag.com/aboutus.

SOURCE Numerical Algorithms Group (NAG)

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.