Nag-Bushan Odekar Appointed Senior Vice President, Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer of HealthView Services and HealthyCapital

DANVERS, Mass., Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthView Services and HealthyCapital announced today that Nag-Bushan Odekar has joined as chief strategy and marketing officer. In this capacity, he will play a key role in the firms' continued growth, pursuit of new business opportunities, and thought leadership.

Nag-Bushan Odekar

Most recently, he was vice president and head of marketing for Great-West Financial's Individual Markets business where he led strategy, product marketing, customer experience and digital solutions. He also led a team that was responsible for go-to-market strategies, campaigns, brand management, advertising, industry conferences and promotions.

In 2012 Odekar co-founded and was chief operating and marketing officer for Forevercar.com, a website portal seeking to revolutionize the car repair experience. He oversaw the design and development of the e-commerce website, SEO, SEM, customer experience, as well as digital and email marketing, until its sale to a private equity company in 2014.

"Nag brings to the table a combination of financial services marketing, strategy expertise and entrepreneurial experience," said Ron Mastrogiovanni, CEO of HealthView Services and HealthyCapital. "He is uniquely qualified to build on HealthView Services' leading position as a provider of retirement healthcare data, software and digital planning tools to the financial services industry. In addition, he'll drive awareness of HealthyCapital's innovative approach to helping companies and clients reduce healthcare costs through data-driven wellness tools."

Odekar previously held leadership roles in marketing, product innovation, communications and brand strategy at Athene, Northwestern Mutual, The Hartford, and Fidelity Investments. A Juilliard-trained composer and conductor, he has been a regular speaker at technology, digital marketing and financial services conferences.

"Rising healthcare costs are one of the most significant issues faced by working and retired Americans, employers and the financial industry," said Odekar. "I look forward to leveraging my experience to further build on engagement with financial institutions, advisors, employers and benefits consultants in ways that will help participants and individuals plan for these expenses, and even reduce them, by encouraging healthier behaviors and optimizing retirement portfolios."

HealthView Services (www.hvsfinancial.com) is the leading provider of software for retirement healthcare costs, Social Security optimization, Medicare, and long-term care retirement planning tools for the financial services industry. HealthyCapital (www.healthycapital.com), provides tools and savings data from condition management to incentivize improved health and retirement healthcare savings.

