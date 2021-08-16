NAG Clinics in Association with Roots Health Network Achieves Patient-Centered Medical Home Recognition

NCQA's Patient-Centered Medical Home (PCMH) Recognition program is the most widely adopted PCMH evaluation program in the country and identifies medical practices that have invested in a model of care that prioritizes patients and continuous quality improvement. Research shows that effective primary care translates to fewer hospitalizations, fewer duplicated treatments and more appropriate use of resources.

Applications for PCMH recognition are received every year and after careful consideration, NCQA awarded medical practices in several categories. NAG Clinics gained recognition in the following categories:

Chronic care: focusing on reducing high rates of diabetic patients in clinics with frequent testing blood sugar level and blood pressure, patient education about adherence to medication, and appropriate diet plans.

Other preventive: Including counseling for nutrition and physical activity for children, depression screening.

Influenza immunization: Prior flu season for prevention.

Care coordination: Increasing frequency of referral follow-up to weekly versus every two weeks.

Access: Securing patient appointments within 10 days.

This was achieved under the medical direction of Ashu Syal, MD, FAAP, founder of Roots Health and NAG Clinics, who reflected on the achievement, "Our focus is to provide high-quality medical care to our patients, and being PCMH Certified not only make us so proud but also keep us in the loop of continuous improvement that benefits our patients"

"Assuring high-quality primary care is the number one priority for all our clinics," added Ravinder Syal, MBA, co-founder of Roots Health. "For the third time, a PCMH recognition achieved by NAG Clinics makes me feel so proud of my team, and it means our patients are receiving quality care."

Roots Health plans to put this achievement to work and is currently implementing PCMH initiatives at all other practices under its management.

About NAG Clinics

NAG Clinics is a family and pediatric practice that focus on treating families with kindness, compassion, and expertise. With two locations in Texas City and Pasadena, Texas, NAG Clinics caters to a wide range of medical services for more than 10,000 patients across the South Houston areas. NAG Clinics is a member of Roots Health.

About Roots Health

Roots Health is a primary care management company, providing expert administrative services to primary care physicians with the mission of empowering client clinics to improve patients' lives. Administrative tasks, like electronic documentation and billing, cut into the time physicians could be spending on direct patient care. Roots Health has extensive experience building seamless and efficient working environments for physicians and their supporting staff, so doctors can maximize their time with patients.

