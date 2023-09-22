Nagad's Digital Bank on cards, Sadaf to lead the side

DHAKA, Bangladesh, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nagad, Bangladesh's leading Mobile Financial Service (MFS) provider, is gearing up to establish the much-anticipated digital bank, as it is going to secure a licence from the Bangladesh Bank within a couple of months.

Sadaf Roksana, a co-founder and executive director of Nagad Ltd., has been entrusted with the responsibility of leading her company's transformative venture that will bring greater convenience to the lives of millions of Bangladeshis, reducing their reliance on traditional brick-and-mortar banks.

The MFS provider earlier applied to secure a digital bank licence following the central bank's call for applications through its website. The Bangladesh Bank also formulated necessary guidelines to widen and accelerate financial inclusion, which will also create jobs for young IT workers.

The world's fastest mobile money carrier is going to venture into the digital banking era at a time when the financial landscape across the globe is fast evolving towards digitalisation, driven by technological advancements and changing consumer preferences.

Taking on the new assignment, Sadaf, a seasoned financial executive with a remarkable track record in the fintech industry, is poised to steer Nagad's digital bank towards success. Once Nagad gets the digital bank licence, it will provide its consumers with innovative and convenient banking solutions.

"We are very excited that we are going to introduce digital banking services to the people of Bangladesh within a couple of months," Sadaf said, adding, "This endeavour aligns perfectly with our vision of enhancing financial inclusion and ensuring easy access to all financial services also at affordable prices."

Nagad is already well-equipped to launch a digital bank. It will start serving customers soon after getting the licence, Sadaf assured.

Under its digital banking platform, Nagad will introduce many new services, such as single-digit and collateral-free loans for small informal businesses and farmers who now are to take loans from moneylenders even at 40% interest rate per day, she pointed out.

"Thus, we will encourage them to come under financial inclusion, thus putting their money into the formal channel," she expressed her optimism.

To assess one's creditworthiness, Nagad has created an AI-based credit rating system that will analyse all transactions-related data available on public domains using one's NID and mobile number, Sadaf Roksana added.

As Nagad goes ahead with its plans, all eyes will be on Sadaf Roksana and her team as they will embark on this exciting journey towards a more digitised and inclusive financial future for the country.

