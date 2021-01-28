Nagamasa Global and CLT Margin Transaction Collaborate to Deliver an Integrated Collateral Service

This allows market participants access to a consolidated view across their complete collateral inventory that they can utilize for both cleared and non-cleared derivatives transactions at any given time.

"We are excited to announce Nagamasa Global's collaboration with CLT Margin Transaction. The cloud-based collateral management service will be of particular relevance for market participants who want to fulfill all of their operational and regulatory requirements efficiently," said Kenki Yuki, President, Nagamasa Global Clearing. "Our collaboration with CLT Margin Transaction will ensure that collateral management becomes even more accessible and robust."

The tool handles complex collateral requirements with multiple counterparties. It also provides automated connectivity to global custodians, banks, clearing brokers and clearing houses in order to manage collateral across all asset types and instruments.

"Our relationship with Nagamasa Global will immediately benefit all current and future members of the CLT Margin Transaction community," said the CEO of CLT Margin Transaction. "Where, through regulation, activity is migrating away from non-cleared transactions to central clearing, our expanded functionality in both areas ensures we remain able to support all our clients' end- to-end collateral management requirements in our fully automated, light touch cloud-based model."

About Nagamasa Global

Nagamasa Global provides insights in the commodities markets to all market participants to allow them to make better business decisions with confidence. The firm includes a team of experienced financial and market advisors offering a vast list of services for small-scale businesses, individuals, corporate and governmental entities. The company is emerging as a trusted commodity broker with customers from different sectors looking for expertise in pricing, news, and analytics. The company focuses on feasibility more than anything else, and this is the reason it provides a wide array of products and services to its clients that allow them to better sustain their investments.

